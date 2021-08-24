Cancel
Farlington, KS

Farlington calendar: What's coming up

Farlington Daily
Farlington Daily
 7 days ago

(FARLINGTON, KS) Live events are coming to Farlington.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Farlington area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L2jUO_0bbPQHkb00

DJ Dance Party

Pittsburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 134 US-69, Pittsburg, KS

Held the 3rd, 4th & 5th Fridays of each month

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3paFfU_0bbPQHkb00

Kaitlyn Kilian

Pittsburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Address: 1275 S, US-69, Pittsburg, KS

FREE ACOUSTIC SHOW ON THE CASINO FLOOR! I’m a third-generation farmer in northern Oklahoma. I recently quit school to pursue my dreams of performing music for a living. I can’t wait to share my...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3urPNl_0bbPQHkb00

Escape The Indoors and Join Pack 84!

Girard, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 150 Apico Ave, Girard, KS

Escape the Indoors and Join the Pack for a night of fun and games! We'll have information about how you and your family can join the fun. The event will be at the Girard Youth Activity Center 150...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Duh3o_0bbPQHkb00

Land Bank Board of Trustees Meeting

Pittsburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 201 W 4th St, Pittsburg, KS

The Land Bank Board of Trustees will hold its regularly-scheduled meeting in the City Hall Conference Room, 201 W. 4th St., Pittsburg. For more information, contact Quentin Holmes at (620) 230-5550.\n

Thursday Night Country Dance Lessons

Pittsburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 134 US-69, Pittsburg, KS

Join us every Thursday night @ the Dirty Mule for Line Dance class. 7-9pm & just $5 per dancer. No charge to enter if you are not dancing.

