Farlington calendar: What's coming up

(FARLINGTON, KS) Live events are coming to Farlington.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Farlington area:

DJ Dance Party Pittsburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 134 US-69, Pittsburg, KS

Held the 3rd, 4th & 5th Fridays of each month

Kaitlyn Kilian Pittsburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Address: 1275 S, US-69, Pittsburg, KS

FREE ACOUSTIC SHOW ON THE CASINO FLOOR! I’m a third-generation farmer in northern Oklahoma. I recently quit school to pursue my dreams of performing music for a living. I can’t wait to share my...

Escape The Indoors and Join Pack 84! Girard, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 150 Apico Ave, Girard, KS

Escape the Indoors and Join the Pack for a night of fun and games! We'll have information about how you and your family can join the fun. The event will be at the Girard Youth Activity Center 150...

Land Bank Board of Trustees Meeting Pittsburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 201 W 4th St, Pittsburg, KS

The Land Bank Board of Trustees will hold its regularly-scheduled meeting in the City Hall Conference Room, 201 W. 4th St., Pittsburg. For more information, contact Quentin Holmes at (620) 230-5550.



Thursday Night Country Dance Lessons Pittsburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 134 US-69, Pittsburg, KS

Join us every Thursday night @ the Dirty Mule for Line Dance class. 7-9pm & just $5 per dancer. No charge to enter if you are not dancing.