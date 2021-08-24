Cancel
Tobias, NE

Tobias events coming up

Tobias News Alert
Tobias News Alert
 7 days ago

(TOBIAS, NE) Tobias is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tobias:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Suni_0bbPQGrs00

Foundation for BVLH: Annual Golf Tournament & Silent Auction

Hebron, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1120 Rd 6100, Hebron, NE

The Foundation for Blue Valley Lutheran Homes hosts an annual golf tournament and silent auction to raise funds for special projects at its non-profit long-term care facilities. This year, funds...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40aB7b_0bbPQGrs00

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Crete, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: East 10th Street, Crete, NE 68333

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time by Simon Stephens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SFAY7_0bbPQGrs00

2 Lady Scramble

Friend, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

- Registration begins at 8:00am with shotgun start at 9:00am! ⛳️ - You do not need to be a member of Women’s League or FCC to play, any lady is welcome! Our Women’s League ladies are just hosting...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39eX7n_0bbPQGrs00

Gnuse Hyd Third Link

Strang, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Gnuse Hyd Third Link, Has Hoses And Depth Indicator Disclaimer This Item was not Functionally Tested and no guarantees on condition or operability are made by BigIron. It is the bidder’s...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qSmks_0bbPQGrs00

Plymouth Volunteer Fire Dept. Chicken BBQ & Car/Tractor Show

Plymouth, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 313 E Main St, Plymouth, NE

Plymouth Volunteer Fire Dept. Chicken BBQ & Car/Tractor Show Saturday, Aug. 21st BBQ-Serving Noon – 1:30 pm & 5-8 pm Delivery,Pick Up, or Dine in-Community Center Call for in town Delivery–...

Tobias News Alert

Tobias News Alert

Tobias, NE
With Tobias News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

