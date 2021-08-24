Live events on the horizon in Arabela
(ARABELA, NM) Arabela has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Arabela:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 26394 US-70 #6, Ruidoso Downs, NM
Dirty Brown Jug Band at Lost Hiker Brewing Company & Taproom, 2536 Sudderth Dr, Ruidoso, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 05:00 pm to 08:00 pm
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Discover local produce, artists, bakers, live music and more at the Wingfield Park Growers Market. Saturdays from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm from May to October, located in Midtown at 300 Center Street...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Address: 1 Country Club Rd, Alto, NM
Join us for Happy Hour, appetizers included! *This event is only available to ALGCC members and their guests. #AltoGolfandCountryClub #ALGCC #Alto #HappyHour #Golf #FineDining #Appetizers #Drinks...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM
List of Mountain View Dental Ruidoso upcoming events. Calendar Events by Mountain View Dental Ruidoso. Events - Meet & Greet.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 687 Hull Rd #659, Ruidoso, NM
Youth Soccer at White Mountain Recreational Complex, Ruidoso, NM 88345, Ruidoso, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 04:00 pm
Comments / 0