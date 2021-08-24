Cancel
Arabela, NM

Live events on the horizon in Arabela

Arabela Post
Arabela Post
 7 days ago

(ARABELA, NM) Arabela has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Arabela:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TbSeX_0bbPQDDh00

Dirty Brown Jug Band

Ruidoso Downs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 26394 US-70 #6, Ruidoso Downs, NM

Dirty Brown Jug Band at Lost Hiker Brewing Company & Taproom, 2536 Sudderth Dr, Ruidoso, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 05:00 pm to 08:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HBAv1_0bbPQDDh00

Wingfield Park Growers Market

Ruidoso, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Discover local produce, artists, bakers, live music and more at the Wingfield Park Growers Market. Saturdays from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm from May to October, located in Midtown at 300 Center Street...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NScZX_0bbPQDDh00

Alto Happy Hour

Alto, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1 Country Club Rd, Alto, NM

Join us for Happy Hour, appetizers included! *This event is only available to ALGCC members and their guests. #AltoGolfandCountryClub #ALGCC #Alto #HappyHour #Golf #FineDining #Appetizers #Drinks...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U9oTc_0bbPQDDh00

Meet & Greet

Ruidoso, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

List of Mountain View Dental Ruidoso upcoming events. Calendar Events by Mountain View Dental Ruidoso. Events - Meet & Greet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tFRxU_0bbPQDDh00

Youth Soccer

Ruidoso, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 687 Hull Rd #659, Ruidoso, NM

Youth Soccer at White Mountain Recreational Complex, Ruidoso, NM 88345, Ruidoso, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 04:00 pm

