Camp Nelson, CA

Camp Nelson events calendar

Posted by 
Camp Nelson Times
Camp Nelson Times
 7 days ago

(CAMP NELSON, CA) Live events are coming to Camp Nelson.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Camp Nelson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sl8R5_0bbPQCKy00

Atelier pâtisserie / découverte culturelle: choux, éclairs, paris-brest...

Posey, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 31 Boulevard Eugène Decros, 93260 Les Lilas

Atelier pâtisserie : éclairs, Paris-Brest, religieuses, chouquettes, vous saurez tout sur les petits choux !

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ghhLh_0bbPQCKy00

Sequoia Retreat: Ayurveda Yoga & Vedic Sciences Aug 24 - 29

Springville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 32588 CA-190, Springville, CA

One additional spot has been added to this upcoming Vedic spiritual retreat in the heart of Sequoia National Park. Aug 24 3pm to Aug 29, 12noon Join us if you are interested to deepen your...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jEp6s_0bbPQCKy00

4th Annual Comedy Bash

Porterville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 152 N. Hockett St., Porterville, CA 93257

Come join in on the fun at Landing 13 and laugh with the comedic style of Kabir Singh.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CwO2n_0bbPQCKy00

Thursday Night Lights

Terra Bella, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Events happening in Terra Bella on Thursday, 19th August 2021 information about Upcoming events in Terra Bella like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LWr6J_0bbPQCKy00

Family Vacation Bible School

Porterville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1768 N Newcomb St, Porterville, CA

Join us each night starting Monday the 23rd at 6:30pm! We will enjoy puppets, chalk art, Bible preaching, special music. Nursery available each service for newborn thru 4 years old. Bring the...

Learn More

Camp Nelson Times

Camp Nelson Times

Camp Nelson, CA
With Camp Nelson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

