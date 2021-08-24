Camp Nelson events calendar

(CAMP NELSON, CA) Live events are coming to Camp Nelson.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Camp Nelson:

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 31 Boulevard Eugène Decros, 93260 Les Lilas

Atelier pâtisserie : éclairs, Paris-Brest, religieuses, chouquettes, vous saurez tout sur les petits choux !

Sequoia Retreat: Ayurveda Yoga & Vedic Sciences Aug 24 - 29 Springville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 32588 CA-190, Springville, CA

One additional spot has been added to this upcoming Vedic spiritual retreat in the heart of Sequoia National Park. Aug 24 3pm to Aug 29, 12noon Join us if you are interested to deepen your...

4th Annual Comedy Bash Porterville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 152 N. Hockett St., Porterville, CA 93257

Come join in on the fun at Landing 13 and laugh with the comedic style of Kabir Singh.

Thursday Night Lights Terra Bella, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Events happening in Terra Bella on Thursday, 19th August 2021 information about Upcoming events in Terra Bella like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Family Vacation Bible School Porterville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1768 N Newcomb St, Porterville, CA

Join us each night starting Monday the 23rd at 6:30pm! We will enjoy puppets, chalk art, Bible preaching, special music. Nursery available each service for newborn thru 4 years old. Bring the...