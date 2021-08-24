Live events Buffalo Gap — what’s coming up

(BUFFALO GAP, SD) Buffalo Gap is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Buffalo Gap area:

8:00 AM Patriots Day Workout Rapid City, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:50 AM

Address: 1635 Caregiver Circle, Rapid City, SD 57702

Come join us for a free workout to reflect and remember those who were and continue to be impacted by 9/11/01

Seven Things Everyone Should Know About American Indians in South Dakota Rapid City, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 910 Sioux San Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702

Join Dr. Craig Howe for an extremely interactive presentation on essential information about American Indians in South Dakota.

Monday Night Guest Speaker Series Custer, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 13399 US-16A, Custer, SD

Monday Night Guest Speaker Series is on Facebook. To connect with Monday Night Guest Speaker Series, join Facebook today.

Trauma Basics Training with Evelyn Wilder Keystone, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 13650 South Dakota 40, Keystone, SD 57751

This class is for persons already or seeking a career in Mental Health, Social Work or Human Services or learning about effects of trauma.

Thank you to all SDFFA inspectors! Custer, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 140 Mt Rushmore Rd, Custer, SD

A big thank you to all of our Tree Farm Inspectors! The first round is on us! As a thank you to all our inspectors, SDFFA invites you to drop by, hang out with fellow inspectors and enjoy a...