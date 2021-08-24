Cancel
Paskenta, CA

Paskenta calendar: What's coming up

Paskenta News Alert
Paskenta News Alert
 7 days ago

(PASKENTA, CA) Paskenta is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Paskenta area:

NCRC Thunderhill 3 Mile w/ Bypass!

Willows, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Come join us for not just one, but two days at the track! The days will be August 28th and 29th. It will be the standard Three Mile with bypass configuration with five sessions per run group...

Martinis on the River

Red Bluff, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 100 Rio Street, Red Bluff, CA 96080

Red Bluff Kiwanis Club's Martinis on the River Fundraiser to benefit sending over 100 kids to Kiwanis Camp!

The Cripple Creek Band

Orland, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 221 E Yolo St, Orland, CA

Come join us for great music from White Water and The Cripple Creek Band . Food, Cold Drinks, 50/50 Raffle and K9 Demos. All Proceeds to benefit the Orland PD K9 unit. Admission is $5 at the Gate.

NCRC – Northern California Racing Club

Willows, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 5250 CA-162, Willows, CA

Northern California Racing Club on Saturday, August 28, 2021 - Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Thunderhill Raceway Park, Willows, CA - Please visit our registration page to signup or for more...

2Wheel Addiction Track Days

Willows, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 5250 CA-162, Willows, CA

Location Thunderhill Race Track 5250 California 162, Willows, CA 95988

Paskenta News Alert

Paskenta News Alert

Paskenta, CA
With Paskenta News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

