Ojo Feliz, NM

Live events coming up in Ojo Feliz

Ojo Feliz Dispatch
Ojo Feliz Dispatch
 7 days ago

(OJO FELIZ, NM) Live events are coming to Ojo Feliz.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ojo Feliz:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WpGm5_0bbPQ9m200

Live Music at Elements

Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 100 Country Club Dr, Angel Fire, NM

Musical Guest: William Archuleta Enjoy flavorsome fare, delectable drinks, and merry-making music at Elements Fine Dining, located at the Angel Fire Country Club (open to the public).\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v4CNN_0bbPQ9m200

Cool Summer Nights

Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 3367 Mountain View Blvd, Angel Fire, NM

Tonight’s Artist: Katy P & The Business Music Opener: Music From Angel Fire Bring a lawn chair, some friends, and your dancing shoes! Cool Summer Nights Concert Series will offer free live music...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fku0z_0bbPQ9m200

Putting Tournament w/ Live Music

Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 10 Country Club Dr, Angel Fire, NM

Join us every Saturday this summer season for a friendly putting tournament, live music, and an outdoor bar at the Angel Fire Country Club! This event is open to members and guests. The tournament...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06V1J4_0bbPQ9m200

90s Music Trivia

Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 20 Sage Ln, Angel Fire, NM

90s Music Trivia at Enchanted Circle Brewing in the 505, 6001 San Mateo NE, Albuquerque, United States on Wed Aug 25 2021 at 06:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KS9xK_0bbPQ9m200

Medical Clinic

Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 10 Miller Ln, Angel Fire, NM

UltiMed Urgent Medical Care Clinic Visit the only certified Urgent Care in Northeastern New Mexico. For the past 21 years, UltiMed has been a one-stop shop treating most injuries and illnesses...

Ojo Feliz Dispatch

Ojo Feliz, NM
With Ojo Feliz Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

