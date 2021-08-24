Lake Santeetlah calendar: Coming events

(LAKE SANTEETLAH, NC) Live events are lining up on the Lake Santeetlah calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lake Santeetlah area:

Cherokee County, NC - County Birding Andrews, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Located in the far west of North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains, Cherokee County is quite mountainous with Andrews and Murphy being the larger towns in the area. The county is predominantly...

F4L Round #8 Robbinsville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 17548 Tapoco Rd, Robbinsville, NC

F4L Round #8 at Deals Gap Motorcycle Resort, 17548 Tapoco Rd, Tapoco, NC 28771, Walland, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 pm

Dragon Fall Run 2021- Celebrate the Dragon! Fontana Dam, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 300 Woods Rd, Fontana Dam, NC 28733

Welcome to Dragon Fall Run, the annual Fall Honda S2000 meet

IRON ON IRON: Student Ministry Conference Andrews, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 75 Mae Johnson Way, Andrews, NC

The Iron on Iron student ministry conference is focused on equipping youth pastors and their teams to better make disciples in their local church.

Music on the Square Robbinsville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Every Friday night! A variety of music, live bands, dancing, or just sit back and listen. South 129 is playing tonight (Classic Southern Rock)