Wilsey, KS

Wilsey calendar: What's coming up

 7 days ago

(WILSEY, KS) Live events are coming to Wilsey.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wilsey:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X9sQ5_0bbPQ5F800

Discover Girl Scouts: Council Grove + Alta Vista

Council Grove, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 313-399 W Main St, Council Grove, KS

From exploring the great outdoors to inspiring her next big idea, Girl Scouts can take her where she wants to go. Learn more and find Girl Scouts at this free family event!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T7r9S_0bbPQ5F800

Tallgrass Range School

Elmdale, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1101 Camp Wood Rd, Elmdale, KS

The Tallgrass Range School provides learning experiences in identifying plants, figuring stockingrates, monitoring vegetation response, estimating forage allocation and other skills needed...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cHYWs_0bbPQ5F800

Rodger's and Hammerstien's Cinderella

Junction City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 135 W 7th St, Junction City, KS

The timeless enchantment of a Magical Fairytale is reborn with the Rodgers and Hammerstein "Enchanted" version of Cinderella. Originally presented on TV in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, this...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47pP5j_0bbPQ5F800

Beginner's Trap Shooting Clinic

Junction City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: KS-244 Spur, Junction City, KS

BASIC BEGINNERS TRAP SHOOTING CLINIC – Geary County Fish & Game Association WHERE: Sportsman’s Acres, 3922 Hiway K-244 Spur, Junction City, KS (Just south of Milford Lake Dam) WHEN: Saturday, 28...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iGNYZ_0bbPQ5F800

Back to School Bash

Junction City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1531 St Marys Rd, Junction City, KS

Please join us for Annual Back to School Bash! This is a fun event we do as a little give back to our families. This year we are opening the event to the public. Anyone is welcome. We will have...

With Wilsey Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

