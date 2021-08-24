Amboy events coming up
(AMBOY, CA) Live events are lining up on the Amboy calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Amboy:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:15 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:15 PM
Address: 6211 Adobe Road, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277
Let the kids laugh, paint, and play while using their imagination and creativity. Recommended ages 5 to 12.
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM
Address: host site, twentynine palms, CA 92277
This interdisciplinary experiential arts retreat invokes the imaginaries of place for new work and approaches to emerge.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 73637 Sullivan Rd, Twentynine Palms, CA
This dramatization of C.S. Lewis’ classic, set in the land of Narnia, faithfully recreates the magic and mystery of Aslan, the great lion; his struggle with the White Witch; and the adventures of...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 6333 Encelia Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277
Learn more about your Medicare Health Plan Options in Riverside & San Bernardino County from local agents that know the market.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: Amboy Crater Parking Lot and Trailhead, Amboy, CA 92304
Volcanoes of Southern California? We are famous for faults, and earthquakes, and maybe for other geologic phenomena, but not volcanoes.
Comments / 0