Amboy, CA

Amboy events coming up

Amboy Voice
Amboy Voice
 7 days ago

(AMBOY, CA) Live events are lining up on the Amboy calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Amboy:

Kids Paint and Play

Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:15 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:15 PM

Address: 6211 Adobe Road, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Let the kids laugh, paint, and play while using their imagination and creativity. Recommended ages 5 to 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1afLfQ_0bbPQ3Tg00

Arts & Writing Retreat in Joshua Tree Desert

Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: host site, twentynine palms, CA 92277

This interdisciplinary experiential arts retreat invokes the imaginaries of place for new work and approaches to emerge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23qDF2_0bbPQ3Tg00

The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe

Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 73637 Sullivan Rd, Twentynine Palms, CA

This dramatization of C.S. Lewis’ classic, set in the land of Narnia, faithfully recreates the magic and mystery of Aslan, the great lion; his struggle with the White Witch; and the adventures of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HOrQd_0bbPQ3Tg00

Medicare 101 & Plan Review // Fairfield Inn & Suites in 29 Palms, CA

Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 6333 Encelia Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Learn more about your Medicare Health Plan Options in Riverside & San Bernardino County from local agents that know the market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SXGOy_0bbPQ3Tg00

Geology of Amboy Crater Fall 2021

Amboy, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Amboy Crater Parking Lot and Trailhead, Amboy, CA 92304

Volcanoes of Southern California? We are famous for faults, and earthquakes, and maybe for other geologic phenomena, but not volcanoes.

Learn More

Amboy Voice

Amboy Voice

Amboy, CA
