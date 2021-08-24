Cancel
Erwin, SD

Erwin events coming up

Posted by 
Erwin Daily
 7 days ago

(ERWIN, SD) Erwin is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Erwin:

Grades 7-12 Jackbox Games

Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 160 6th St NE, Watertown, SD

Join us while we play Jackbox games! Phones are needed.

Fall Market 2021

Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 45648 164th St, Watertown, SD

Mark your calendars for August 29th and round up your friends! Come grab a drink, eat some lunch and shop your hearts out with our amazing vendors! All are vintage, junk, hand picked, or homemade...

The Mark Drama

Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1530 SD-20, Watertown, SD

The Mark Drama walks us through Jesus’ entire life, death and resurrection according to Mark's Gospel. This is a fast paced 90 minutes that is sure to hit all of the emotions. This is so much more...

Bees, Trees, and Cheese: A Summer Field Day

Estelline, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 46958 188th St., Estelline, SD 57234

Join us for an educational field day with stops at Blue Dasher Farm, McCrory Gardens, Raven Precision Ag Center, and the SDSU Dairy Plant.

Krause 4950 32' Tandem Disk W/3-Bar Harrow

Ramona, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Krause 4950 32' Tandem Disk W/3-Bar Harrow, 10.00-15 Rear Tires, Pintle Hitch, SN: 1412

Erwin Daily

Erwin, SD
ABOUT

With Erwin Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

