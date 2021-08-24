Cancel
Termo, CA

Live events on the horizon in Termo

Termo Journal
Termo Journal
 7 days ago

(TERMO, CA) Live events are lining up on the Termo calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Termo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O0afq_0bbPPxLY00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Susanville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Susanville, CA 96127

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q89VO_0bbPPxLY00

Lassen County Farmers' Market

Susanville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: Pancera Plaza, Susanville, CA

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 12 - October 2, 2021Saturdays, 9am - 1pm Location: South Gay Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27MgU5_0bbPPxLY00

Men's Prayer

Susanville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 450 Richmond Rd, Susanville, CA

The men meet for prayer from 6-7 AM on Wednesday & Friday mornings – All are welcome & encouraged to come.

Wednesday Evening Study

Susanville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 450 Richmond Rd, Susanville, CA

Pastor Mike Scanlan is teaching through the Bible on Sunday mornings . If your in the Susanville area, please join us Sundays at 8:30am & 10:30am at the church. We livestream all of our services...

With Termo Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

