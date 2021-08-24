Cancel
Tyonek Daily

Tyonek calendar: Coming events

Tyonek Daily
Tyonek Daily
 7 days ago

(TYONEK, AK) Tyonek is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tyonek:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q9S8s_0bbPPva600

Grace Lutheran School 20th Anniversary!

Kenai, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 47585 Ciechanski Rd, Kenai, AK

Grace Lutheran School 20th Anniversary! is on Facebook. To connect with Grace Lutheran School 20th Anniversary!, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aa6Bv_0bbPPva600

Lunch & Learn - Not a Numbers Person? You don’t have to be to understand your business financials!

Kenai, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 11471 Kenai Spur Hwy, Kenai, AK

WHEN: August 30th at noon WHERE: Kenai Chamber & Visitors Center WHO: Rhonda McCormick of The Kenai Watershed Forum WHAT: Get back to the basics and see what you need to know about your business...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sTQ2P_0bbPPva600

Comedian Jessimae Peluso

Kenai, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 10800 Kenai Spur Highway, Kenai, AK 99611

Jessimae Peluso is an American stand-up comedian and television personality. She's featured on Kevin Hart’s LOL Live network.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fQ3YB_0bbPPva600

Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Nikiski High School

Nikiski, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Sport: Volleyball Level: Girls Varsity Team: Nikiski High School Site: Nikiski High School Subsite: Nikiski High School\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=055yfj_0bbPPva600

Outdoor Story Time

Kenai, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 163 Main St Loop, Kenai, AK

WEATHER PERMITTING! Join us for a children’s story time on the library lawn. Stories, songs, counting games and so much more!

