White Earth, ND

White Earth events coming soon

Posted by 
White Earth Post
White Earth Post
 7 days ago

(WHITE EARTH, ND) Live events are lining up on the White Earth calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in White Earth:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xitl4_0bbPPuhN00

Back to Sunday School Pizza Party

Tioga, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:45 AM

Address: 1020 Main St N, Tioga, ND

Come meet this year's Sunday School Teachers, get registered for the 2021-2022 school year. Sunday School will start on September 19th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zM9JJ_0bbPPuhN00

MHA Traditional Basket Making workshop, August 24th-26th

New Town, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 9386 ND-23, New Town, ND

We are co-hosting an upcoming MHA Traditional Basket making workshop August 24th-26th at the MHA Interpretative Center. It will be 3 full days of learning the process and hands-on making of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gcCNP_0bbPPuhN00

new town rumble

New Town, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 710 East Avenue, New Town, ND 58763

THREE HOURS OF FIGHTS, JUINOR / AMATURE /PRO LIVE BAND ANOMIC @ INTERMISSIONS.

