Hayes, SD

Hayes calendar: What's coming up

Hayes Bulletin
Hayes Bulletin
 7 days ago

(HAYES, SD) Hayes is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hayes:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y8jrB_0bbPPtoe00

Pierre Senior Center Potluck and Entertainment

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 401 W Pleasant Dr, Pierre, SD

Pierre Senior Center opens at 10 AM for coffee and visiting. At 12 noon we start the potluck dinning. At about 12:30 we have entertainment. At 1 PM we have bingo, card games and pool. At 3 PM we...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wBN55_0bbPPtoe00

ELSD Strategic Planning Meeting

Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 325 Hustan Avenue, Fort Pierre, SD 57532

Benchmark Data Labs is bringing together the ELSD stakeholders to help in the development of a strategic plan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K5758_0bbPPtoe00

The Resume Makeover Masterclass — Pierre

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Learn The Best Job Search Secrets To Effectively Finding, Landing and Thriving In Your Dream Job "Resume Makeover Masterclass" - Over 40,000+ People Taught! Get Up To 17 Interviews In As Little As...

Hayes Bulletin

Hayes Bulletin

Hayes, SD
