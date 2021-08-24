Hayes calendar: What's coming up

(HAYES, SD) Hayes is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hayes:

Pierre Senior Center Potluck and Entertainment Pierre, SD

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 401 W Pleasant Dr, Pierre, SD

Pierre Senior Center opens at 10 AM for coffee and visiting. At 12 noon we start the potluck dinning. At about 12:30 we have entertainment. At 1 PM we have bingo, card games and pool. At 3 PM we...

ELSD Strategic Planning Meeting Fort Pierre, SD

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 325 Hustan Avenue, Fort Pierre, SD 57532

Benchmark Data Labs is bringing together the ELSD stakeholders to help in the development of a strategic plan.

The Resume Makeover Masterclass — Pierre Pierre, SD

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Learn The Best Job Search Secrets To Effectively Finding, Landing and Thriving In Your Dream Job "Resume Makeover Masterclass" - Over 40,000+ People Taught! Get Up To 17 Interviews In As Little As...