Burnt Prairie, IL

Burnt Prairie calendar: What's coming up

Burnt Prairie News Flash
(BURNT PRAIRIE, IL) Live events are lining up on the Burnt Prairie calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Burnt Prairie:

FESTER FEST!!!

Wadesville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 7154 IN-66, Wadesville, IN

List of Fester's Too Pizza & Wings upcoming events. Nonprofit Events by Fester's Too Pizza & Wings. Events - FESTER FEST!!!.

Circus Funtastic - FAIRFIELD, IL

Fairfield, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1401 W. Main St., Fairfield, IL 62837

Embark on a journey as you are amazed by our talented performers, amazing acrobats, speed juggler, and hilarious clowns!

Fairfield PaintOut 2021

Fairfield, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 W. CENTER ST., FAIRFIELD, IL 62837

It's our tenth year! We hope that you'll join us.

New Harmony Farmer’s and Artisans Market

New Harmony, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 407 Tavern St, New Harmony, IN

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 12 - October, 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 12PMLocation:609 Tavern Street

Haunted New Harmony Ghost Walk

New Harmony, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 506 1/2 Main, New Harmony, IN

Are you brave enough to walk the haunted streets of this intriguing town? When darkness falls, this quaint little town becomes decisively eerie. New Harmony, Indiana, is the site of two Utopian...

