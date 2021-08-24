Cancel
NFL

The Highs and Lows of the Milk Crate Challenge: TRAINA THOUGHTS

By Jimmy Traina
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago
1. For several days now, social media has been taken over by the Milk Crate Challenge.

If you are not aware of this trend, it’s basically a game in which you line up and stack a lot of milk crates to form up-and-down steps. Then you try to walk or run up and down the crates without falling.

It seems that 99% of the people who do the challenge fall in a nasty and vicious way and then they or someone they know posts the video on TikTok, because it’s 2021.

We’ve reached the point of the trend, though, where old, out-of-touch people like myself and mainstream outlets, such as the Today show and the New York Post, are covering this phenomenon, so that means it will no longer be cool and hopefully people will stop doing it and injuring themselves.

TikTok has even banned the hashtag #MilkCrateChallenge because it’s so dangerous.

Even Stephen A. Smith, who guest-hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night weighed in on the Milk Crate Challenge.

While this very questionable moment in pop culture history needs to be over as soon as possible, we do need to point out one positive: Some creative people have set these videos to music, which creates a whole new—and quite frankly—enjoyable dynamic.

And when someone does successfully complete the challenge, like this woman, it’s hard not to get hyped.

Of course, the Milk Crate Challenge has also been ripe for outstanding Twitter material.

2. I've been totally bored by Hard Knocks this season but thought it was just me. However, Sports Business Journal reports that viewership for the HBO series is down big time from 2019. According to SBJ, the series is averaging 295,000 viewers after two episodes. Last season, which featured the Rams, Chargers and COVID-19, it averaged 262,000 viewers. The 2019 edition featuring the Raiders averaged 719,000.

3. Speaking of ratings, just how enormous was CM Punk’s return to wrestling?

His appearance on Friday night's episode of Rampage generated 1.1 million viewer, up 53 percent from the previous week. The show was up 75% in the key 18-to-49 demographic. It was also AEW's largest rating in the 18-to-49 category since the debut episode of Dynamite in October 2019.

4. Here's who will be calling CBS's NFL telecasts this season.

5. White Sox manager Tony La Russa went off on his catcher, Seby Zavala, on Monday night because Zavala didn't look into the dugout to get a sign.

6. Happy 76th birthday to Vincent Kennedy McMahon. I've posted this video a thousand times over the years of writing Hot Clicks and Traina Thoughts, and I will post it again because it's so awesome.

7. Joe Buck is the guest on this week’s SI Media Podcast, and he discussed his week as Jeopardy! guest host and weighed in on James Holzhauer’s snarky tweet about him. Buck also talked about the Field of Dreams game between the Yankees and White Sox, embarking on his 20th season with Troy Aikman, the NFL’s emphasis on taunting this year, whether he'll mention teams covering point spreads during games and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

8. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper is back with more of his truly excellent work.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

Related
NFLHello Magazine

Michael Strahan makes major announcement - and fans are ecstatic

Michael Strahan has established a prolific career for himself through his time as a professional football player, and now a daytime staple thanks to Good Morning America. He is now giving his adoring fans an insight into his journey and how he got to this point in a new documentary feature.
Behind Viral VideosEsquire

What Is TikTok's Milk Crate Challenge? And Where Is Everyone Getting These Milk Crates?

The internet has remained undefeated for years. And the internet will remain undefeated for years to come. Why? Because everyone is at the mercy of whatever the internet wants. In this particular era, the appetite is for a new challenge, primarily taking place on TikTok. The "milk crate challenge" is dominating social media and sending up innumerable red flags for insurance companies across the world. While internet trends come and go, this one is so dangerous that TikTok has made a rare statement on the matter and banned the hashtag associated with it.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Watch: NFL Mascot Attempts The Milk Crate Challenge

The “Milk Crate Challenge” has been sweeping the social media world over the last few days. And on Tuesday, this viral trend made its way into the NFL mix. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, the official account of Indianapolis Colts’ mascot, Blue, posted a video attempting the internet phenomenon. Showing...
TV & Videosinformnny.com

Here’s who ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek wanted to replace him as host

(NEXSTAR) – Now that “Jeopardy!” is once again in need of a permanent host, maybe the producers should consider taking Alex Trebek’s advice and hiring one of his preferred successors. In a 2018 episode of “OBJECTified” hosted by Harvey Levin, Trebek entertained the possibility of stepping away from “Jeopardy!” in...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Sonya Curry News

The basketball world is pretty stunned by Monday’s news about Steph Curry’s parents, Dell and Sonya. According to TMZ Sports, Sonya Curry has filed for divorce from her longtime husband, Dell, who used to play in the NBA. Sonya and Dell Curry have been spotted in the stands at Steph’s games dating back to his Davidson days. The TV cameras always seemed to capture Sonya and Dell cheering on their son.
NFLPopculture

'Good Morning America': Big Shakeup Behind the Scenes of ABC's Daytime Show

ABC News has picked a new executive to run Good Morning America. Simone Swink, a longtime senior staffer on the show, was promoted to senior producer, ABC News president Kim Godwin write in a memo to employees Sunday, reports Variety. The job had been empty for months after the show's previous chief, Michael Corn, suddenly left in April. Last week, Corn was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed by another GMA staffer.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
TV & VideosPosted by
Best Life

This Is Who Will Host "Jeopardy!" Now That Mike Richards Is Out

It's been a dramatic few weeks for what is usually a relaxing trivia show. After much controversy surrounding the hiring of Mike Richards as the new Jeopardy! host, Richards has decided to step down from the gig before it even began. The decision was confirmed in an internal memo Richards sent to Jeopardy! staffers on Aug. 20 that was also released to the press.

