Live events on the horizon in Timber

(TIMBER, OR) Timber has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Timber:

Adult Summer Reading Grand Finale: Peter Rock Forest Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2114 Pacific Ave, Forest Grove, OR

As the grand finale to this year's Adult Summer Reading Program, we're very excited to host a special live-streamed event on Tuesday, August 24th, 2021, with Portland-based writer Peter Rock. In...

Boxer Gardens Open House Forest Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

The Boxer Gardens — formerly B Street Farm — hosts an open house to show of its new location on Main Street. Stop by to check out the new garden space and learn more about the Boxer Gardens.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Forest Grove, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Forest Grove, OR 97116

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Public Coast Farmstand Banks, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 22330 NW Fisher Rd, Banks, OR

Join us every Thursday through Saturday from 10am-3pm for farm fresh produce, Public Coast beer, and lots of fun on the farm!

Carpenter Creek Farm and Winery Forest Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 47266 SW Carpenter Creek Rd, Forest Grove, OR

Come enjoy a day on the Carpenter Creek Farm and have your favorite glass of wine while being serenaded by these lovely songbirds. You will hear folk, rock, and pop tunes you love from the 60's...