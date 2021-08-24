Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Timber, OR

Live events on the horizon in Timber

Posted by 
Timber Today
Timber Today
 7 days ago

(TIMBER, OR) Timber has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Timber:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jpsya_0bbPPnlW00

Adult Summer Reading Grand Finale: Peter Rock

Forest Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2114 Pacific Ave, Forest Grove, OR

As the grand finale to this year's Adult Summer Reading Program, we're very excited to host a special live-streamed event on Tuesday, August 24th, 2021, with Portland-based writer Peter Rock. In...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MKpft_0bbPPnlW00

Boxer Gardens Open House

Forest Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

The Boxer Gardens — formerly B Street Farm — hosts an open house to show of its new location on Main Street. Stop by to check out the new garden space and learn more about the Boxer Gardens.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YFPLJ_0bbPPnlW00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Forest Grove, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Forest Grove, OR 97116

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MosJS_0bbPPnlW00

Public Coast Farmstand

Banks, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 22330 NW Fisher Rd, Banks, OR

Join us every Thursday through Saturday from 10am-3pm for farm fresh produce, Public Coast beer, and lots of fun on the farm!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXem1_0bbPPnlW00

Carpenter Creek Farm and Winery

Forest Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 47266 SW Carpenter Creek Rd, Forest Grove, OR

Come enjoy a day on the Carpenter Creek Farm and have your favorite glass of wine while being serenaded by these lovely songbirds. You will hear folk, rock, and pop tunes you love from the 60's...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Timber Today

Timber Today

Timber, OR
11
Followers
209
Post
669
Views
ABOUT

With Timber Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
Forest Grove, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
City
Timber, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Wine#B Street Farm#The Carpenter Creek Farm#60
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy