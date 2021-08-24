Cancel
Atlanta, ID

Live events Atlanta — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Atlanta Post
Atlanta Post
 7 days ago

(ATLANTA, ID) Live events are coming to Atlanta.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Atlanta:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bhrKZ_0bbPPmsn00

Explore Sawtooth Mountains, Craters of the Moon, and the Grand Tetons

Lowman, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 14 Memory Ln, Lowman, ID

We will spend 2 weeks hiking, kayaking, white water rafting and camping. We meet Aug 22 for a classic hike in the Sawtooths. Aug 23rd is a white water rafting trip down the canyons. Then, we head...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pMvwk_0bbPPmsn00

Summer Marriage Retreat

Lowman, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Lowman, ID

Come join us for our summer Marriage retreat hosted by Liberty Chapel. We will be going through Couples Links by Dr. Van Epp..

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DqvRC_0bbPPmsn00

Pesky Grape Seeds

Stanley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 401 Redfish Lodge Rd, Stanley, ID

Free live music on the lawn at Redfish Lake Lodge. Bring a blanket or chairs.

