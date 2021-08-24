Cancel
Mask Mandate Is Back, So Are The Wacky Masks!

Well, one good thing with the Mask Mandate back in effect, is all the money, time, and effort I put into making, finding and buying masks, is now useful again! I know, this isn't something that should be celebrated, but I try find a silver lining in every dark cloud, even if the dark cloud is currently smoke from nearby fires! Either way, we have to wear masks again, which gives me the perfect excuse to go back into public wearing my Bane (Batman: The Dark Knight Rises) mask out in public (again)! That's not even the weirdest one in my bank robbing/COVID preventing arsenal!

