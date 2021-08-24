Cancel
Orogrande, NM

Orogrande events calendar

Orogrande Daily
(OROGRANDE, NM) Live events are lining up on the Orogrande calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Orogrande area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EwveS_0bbPPjEc00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Alamogordo, NM 88310

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25nsLn_0bbPPjEc00

Greek Bash 2020ne

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 4100 Dripping Springs Road, Las Cruces, NM 88011

Come join us for the largest All-Greek Reunion in the history of NMSU!

ACLS Refresher - December 4, 2021

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 3948 E. Lohman Ave., Education Department (Behind Walgreen's), Las Cruces, NM 88011

***NOTICE: Enrollment in this class requires the participant to attend or cancel their order. By placing this order for attending the class,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y4tJa_0bbPPjEc00

CPI Nonviolent Crisis Intervention Course

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Address: 3948 E. Lohman Ave, Education Department (Behind Walgreen's), Las Cruces, NM 88011

This is the CPI nonviolence crisis intervention course. This course is only for MountainView employees and contractors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bg0PZ_0bbPPjEc00

Laryngectomy Patient Considerations

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2450 South Telshor Boulevard, Las Cruces, NM 88011

Is your patient a neck breather or not? Knowing this information can save their life during an emergency. Denise is an amazing presenter!

With Orogrande Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

