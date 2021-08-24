Cancel
Milledgeville, TN

Milledgeville calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Milledgeville Post
Milledgeville Post
 7 days ago

(MILLEDGEVILLE, TN) Milledgeville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Milledgeville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QXUf1_0bbPPhTA00

Mid-Week Bible Study — The Pentecostal Church of Darden

Darden, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 23033 US-412, Darden, TN

The Pentecostal Church of Darden, 23033 U.S. 412, Darden, TN, 38328, USA Tel. (731) 614-2253 tpcdarden@gmail.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O0XEQ_0bbPPhTA00

8th Annual LHS Tiger Run

Lexington, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Lexington, TN

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 8th Annual LHS Tiger Run, hosted by Lexington High School in Lexington TN. Starting Tuesday, August 31st.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hRb3k_0bbPPhTA00

Reptiles of Tenessee

Henderson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 20 Cabin Ln #4128, Henderson, TN

Reptiles of Tenessee . Event starts at Fri Aug 27 2021 at 02:30 pm and happening at Henderson., Come join Ranger Bridgette as we talk about some of our cool reptile friends from the forest. We...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BsAQo_0bbPPhTA00

Enhanced Carry Permit Class-$50!! Groups of 3+ $35 Each!!

Henderson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 1295 Weaver Thomas Rd, Henderson, TN

ENHANCED PERMIT CLASSES $50 CONCEALED CARRY ONLY CLASS $25 90 MINUTES ONLINE CONCEALED CARRY CLASSES $19.95 https://strategicselfreliance.thinkific.com/courses/online-tn-ccp-course INDIVIDUAL...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W651c_0bbPPhTA00

Michie's Mini BTI

Michie, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: TN-57, Michie, TN

Once again we're a Mini BTI here in Michie! Classes start at 5pm. Supper will be served at 4pm each night as well as Snack Shack will be open during the breaks. Come expecting to learn from the...

