Milledgeville calendar: Coming events

(MILLEDGEVILLE, TN) Milledgeville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Milledgeville:

Mid-Week Bible Study — The Pentecostal Church of Darden Darden, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 23033 US-412, Darden, TN

The Pentecostal Church of Darden, 23033 U.S. 412, Darden, TN, 38328, USA Tel. (731) 614-2253 tpcdarden@gmail.com

8th Annual LHS Tiger Run Lexington, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Lexington, TN

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 8th Annual LHS Tiger Run, hosted by Lexington High School in Lexington TN. Starting Tuesday, August 31st.

Reptiles of Tenessee Henderson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 20 Cabin Ln #4128, Henderson, TN

Reptiles of Tenessee . Event starts at Fri Aug 27 2021 at 02:30 pm and happening at Henderson., Come join Ranger Bridgette as we talk about some of our cool reptile friends from the forest. We...

Enhanced Carry Permit Class-$50!! Groups of 3+ $35 Each!! Henderson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 1295 Weaver Thomas Rd, Henderson, TN

ENHANCED PERMIT CLASSES $50 CONCEALED CARRY ONLY CLASS $25 90 MINUTES ONLINE CONCEALED CARRY CLASSES $19.95 https://strategicselfreliance.thinkific.com/courses/online-tn-ccp-course INDIVIDUAL...

Michie's Mini BTI Michie, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: TN-57, Michie, TN

Once again we're a Mini BTI here in Michie! Classes start at 5pm. Supper will be served at 4pm each night as well as Snack Shack will be open during the breaks. Come expecting to learn from the...