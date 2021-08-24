Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcalister, NM

Mcalister events coming up

Posted by 
Mcalister Times
Mcalister Times
 7 days ago

(MCALISTER, NM) Mcalister has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mcalister:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hhB39_0bbPPeoz00

Junior Golf Clinic (Ages 8-17)

Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 105 Forest Dr, Cannon AFB, NM

Sign your kids ages 8-12 up to become better golfers!

Learn More

SAPI Golf

Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 105 Forest Dr, Cannon AFB, NM

Unmarried active duty and one guest can get 18 holes of golf with cart included! FOR ONLY $5*! Limited availability, spots fill up fast! *Clubs not included

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FE6Z9_0bbPPeoz00

Moove-It-Truck Pull

Clovis, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1900 E Brady Ave, Clovis, NM

Teams of 15 people compete to pull a loaded milk tanker for the fastest time. Individuals compete in a men's and women's division for the fastest time to pull just a truck. Spectators welcome...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gbDm_0bbPPeoz00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Clovis, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Clovis, NM 88101

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Mcalister Times

Mcalister Times

Mcalister, NM
8
Followers
166
Post
476
Views
ABOUT

With Mcalister Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cannon Air Force Base, NM
City
Mcalister, NM
Related
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek events calendar

1. Reiki Master Level Class; 2. Illeagles - The premier tribute to the music of the Eagles; 3. SUNDAY FUNDAY | Live DJs, Games in the Beer Garden, & Bottomless Mimosas!; 4. Savvi Social; 5. Red Not Chili Peppers (Tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers) LIVE;
Basketballwamwamfm.com

Several local events happening this weekend

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to travel far. Several events are happening throughout the immediate area. Day three of the Odon Old Settlers Days is happening in Odon. The Cruise In & Car Show gets started at 2:00 pm and the Baby Contest will take place tonight.
Iowa StateMix 94.7 KMCH

Petersburg Celebrating 150 Years with Labor Day Weekend Concert

Petersburg will be celebrating its 150th anniversary with a Labor Day weekend concert. The Petersburg Commercial Club will be hosting a Back Field Country Bash on Sunday, September 5th. The event will kick off with a parade at 3:30 pm, with 300th Avenue temporarily closed from 3:30 to 4:30 pm...
Festivalvisitmarshallmn.com

Marshall Sounds of Summer Festival

The celebration kicks-off on Thursday August 19th. Stroll the luminaria walk from 5-9pm while listening to live music by Broken Oak, or test your knowledge with Traveling Trivia while tasting the Chili Cook-off!. Friday brings morning yoga on the Library lawn and tours of the new Southview Elementary from 12-3pm....
La Crescenta-montrose, CAcrescentavalleyweekly.com

Mixer Fun Found Locally

It was a festive air that surrounded the members and guests of the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Chamber’s first mixer in over a year. Held at Alissa’s Ocean View Bar and Grill in Montrose, over 30 people attended the evening that included food, beverages, opportunity drawings and, of course, the chance to network with local business people.
East Burke, VTCaledonian Record-News

Burke Fall Festival Returns

BURKE — After a hiatus last year due to COVID, the Burke Fall Festival is back and happening Saturday, Sept. 25 in East Burke Village. “It’s a full day of fun that brings friends, neighbors and visitors together to celebrate the season and enjoy a wonderful community festival,” said Burke Area Chamber of Commerce Administrator, Laura Malieswski.
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Newark events coming up

1. Newark Farmers Market; 2. Comedy Night at O'Sullivans Sports Bar in Newark; 3. No Tennis Experience? No Worries. Beginner Kids Tennis Lessons are Here!; 4. Niles Antique Faire and Flea Market; 5. RFL Tri-City F.U.N. Spaghetti Feed Relay Event;
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln events coming soon

1. Nebraska Innovation Studio Grand Reopening; 2. Lincoln Princess Party; 3. 5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-LNE; 4. 2021 Good Life Halfsy | Massage Therapists; 5. Lighthouse's 30th-ish Anniversary Gala;

Comments / 0

Community Policy