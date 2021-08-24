Mcalister events coming up
(MCALISTER, NM) Mcalister has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mcalister:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 105 Forest Dr, Cannon AFB, NM
Sign your kids ages 8-12 up to become better golfers!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 105 Forest Dr, Cannon AFB, NM
Unmarried active duty and one guest can get 18 holes of golf with cart included! FOR ONLY $5*! Limited availability, spots fill up fast! *Clubs not included
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 1900 E Brady Ave, Clovis, NM
Teams of 15 people compete to pull a loaded milk tanker for the fastest time. Individuals compete in a men's and women's division for the fastest time to pull just a truck. Spectators welcome...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Clovis, NM 88101
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Comments / 0