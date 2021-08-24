Art events coming up

(ART, TX) Live events are coming to Art.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Art:

Chat & Coffee Brady, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:45 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 906 E 11th St, Brady, TX

Join the McCulloch County Resource Center every Monday Wednesday for some fun programs, delicious coffee, and sweet company! - 08/30/2021

LIVE MUSIC! River City Singers Llano, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 107 W Main St, Llano, TX

LIVE MUSIC! River City Singers at Joe's Bar in Llano, 107 W Main St, Llano, TX 78643, Llano, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 08:00 pm

Oldies But Goodies Car Show and Social Club Llano, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

A small group of people who like Cars, Trucks, Motorcycles, Etc. We Gather every Friday Nights on Square , Llano Tx

Church In The Park — First UMC Brady Brady, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 401 S Blackburn St, Brady, TX

Please join us at Stanburn Park for music and a time fellowship with a time a sharing the Bible and its relevance for our lives today.. We want to answer tough questions that need answers.

Night of Worship Brady, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Brady, TX

Finding a Gospel Community can be hard and intimidating and that's why we are inviting you to Night of Worship. We want to cast a vision for what GC's are and howthey lead us to Jesus but also...