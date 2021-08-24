Art events coming up
(ART, TX) Live events are coming to Art.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Art:
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:45 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Address: 906 E 11th St, Brady, TX
Join the McCulloch County Resource Center every Monday Wednesday for some fun programs, delicious coffee, and sweet company! - 08/30/2021
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 107 W Main St, Llano, TX
LIVE MUSIC! River City Singers at Joe's Bar in Llano, 107 W Main St, Llano, TX 78643, Llano, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 08:00 pm
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM
A small group of people who like Cars, Trucks, Motorcycles, Etc. We Gather every Friday Nights on Square , Llano Tx
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Address: 401 S Blackburn St, Brady, TX
Please join us at Stanburn Park for music and a time fellowship with a time a sharing the Bible and its relevance for our lives today.. We want to answer tough questions that need answers.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: Brady, TX
Finding a Gospel Community can be hard and intimidating and that's why we are inviting you to Night of Worship. We want to cast a vision for what GC's are and howthey lead us to Jesus but also...
