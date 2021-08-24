Whiting events coming up
(WHITING, KS) Whiting has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Whiting:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 1301 Kansas Ave, Atchison, KS
Join American Hauntings as we take you behind the locked doors of the infamously haunted McInteer Villa in Atchison, Kansas! It’s a place of mystery, history, hauntings, and nine documented...
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 409 New York Ave., Holton, KS 66436
a 35-minute film documenting how Florida officials produced remarkable gains in student achievement
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Address: 122 E Walnut St, Troy, KS
*If there is an observed holiday on that Monday, then meetings will usually happen the next Tuesday or be skipped for the week.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 123, Main Street, Valley Falls, KS 66088
Join the Valley Falls community for a great evening of food, drinks and celebration with friends and neighbors. This is a 21 and older event
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Join us for all things fall! We’ll kick off mum sales, hopefully pumpkins and gourds, and we’ll have a scavenger hunt with prizes!
