Whiting, KS

Whiting events coming up

 7 days ago

(WHITING, KS) Whiting has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Whiting:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dbrtu_0bbPPaI500

Night at McInteer Villa with American Hauntings

Atchison, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1301 Kansas Ave, Atchison, KS

Join American Hauntings as we take you behind the locked doors of the infamously haunted McInteer Villa in Atchison, Kansas! It’s a place of mystery, history, hauntings, and nine documented...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTciJ_0bbPPaI500

Giving Kids A Fighting Chance Screening

Holton, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 409 New York Ave., Holton, KS 66436

a 35-minute film documenting how Florida officials produced remarkable gains in student achievement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ubfx5_0bbPPaI500

Commissioner’s Meeting

Troy, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 122 E Walnut St, Troy, KS

*If there is an observed holiday on that Monday, then meetings will usually happen the next Tuesday or be skipped for the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18SYYH_0bbPPaI500

Valley Falls Community Foundation Porch Crawl

Valley Falls, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 123, Main Street, Valley Falls, KS 66088

Join the Valley Falls community for a great evening of food, drinks and celebration with friends and neighbors. This is a 21 and older event

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N0zf5_0bbPPaI500

FALL OPENING

Seneca, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Join us for all things fall! We’ll kick off mum sales, hopefully pumpkins and gourds, and we’ll have a scavenger hunt with prizes!

Whiting, KS
