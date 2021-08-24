Whiting events coming up

(WHITING, KS) Whiting has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Whiting:

Night at McInteer Villa with American Hauntings Atchison, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1301 Kansas Ave, Atchison, KS

Join American Hauntings as we take you behind the locked doors of the infamously haunted McInteer Villa in Atchison, Kansas! It’s a place of mystery, history, hauntings, and nine documented...

Giving Kids A Fighting Chance Screening Holton, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 409 New York Ave., Holton, KS 66436

a 35-minute film documenting how Florida officials produced remarkable gains in student achievement

Commissioner’s Meeting Troy, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 122 E Walnut St, Troy, KS

*If there is an observed holiday on that Monday, then meetings will usually happen the next Tuesday or be skipped for the week.

Valley Falls Community Foundation Porch Crawl Valley Falls, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 123, Main Street, Valley Falls, KS 66088

Join the Valley Falls community for a great evening of food, drinks and celebration with friends and neighbors. This is a 21 and older event

FALL OPENING Seneca, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Join us for all things fall! We’ll kick off mum sales, hopefully pumpkins and gourds, and we’ll have a scavenger hunt with prizes!