Starbuck, WA

Starbuck calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Starbuck Daily
Starbuck Daily
 7 days ago

(STARBUCK, WA) Starbuck is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Starbuck:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mCa9C_0bbPPXam00

Director Area 11 Regional Meeting - Prescott

Prescott, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 207 South A Street, Prescott, WA 99348

Connect with school directors from your area and hear the latest from WSSDA regarding hot topics impacting school districts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GrnHH_0bbPPXam00

Regular Meeting of the Columbia County Conservatives

Dayton, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

The regular meeting of the Columbia County Conservatives will be held on Tuesdays at 6pm. Currently we are meeting at the Touchet Valley Airport, Maco Aviation Hanger ( 36039 US-12 Dayton, WA...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FfEhW_0bbPPXam00

Pre-Harvest Pre-funk ft. Courtney Noe & DJ Lotek

Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 602 Piper Ave, Walla Walla, WA

One last celebration before harvest 2021, the pre-harvest pre-funk! This is going to be a high energy night! We are honored to have the talented Courtney Noe get the party started. Then we will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CQryK_0bbPPXam00

CAVU Cellars Welcomes Artists David Partridge and Ariel Anderson!

Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

David Partridge was born in Spokane, Washington but lived most of his childhood in Idaho. His love and interest in art began in the fourth grade, when he did a painting in watercolors of a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HJ6o7_0bbPPXam00

Saltwater Sky @ Tranche Vinyard And Winery Walla Walla, WA

Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Saltwater Sky @ Tranche Vinyard And Winery Walla Walla, WA at 705 Berney Dr, Walla Walla, WA 99362-8475, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 04:00 pm to 07:00 pm

With Starbuck Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

