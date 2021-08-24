Cancel
Palmdale, FL

Live events on the horizon in Palmdale

Palmdale Digest
 7 days ago

(PALMDALE, FL) Live events are coming to Palmdale.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Palmdale area:

Lord of Parables: Talents

Moore Haven, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Address: 10947 FL-78, Moore Haven, FL

Lord of Parables: Talents is on Facebook. To connect with Lord of Parables: Talents, join Facebook today.

Sunday, August 29

Palmdale, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 10665 US-27, Palmdale, FL

THE TICKETS YOU ARE PURCHASING ARE FOR THE 2021 ALLIGATOR HATCHING FESTIVAL. Please refer to the DATE and TIME that are printed on your tick

Masters & Wardens - Moore Haven

Moore Haven, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 200 Avenue J, Moore Haven, FL

Masters & Wardens - Moore Haven is on Facebook. To connect with Masters & Wardens - Moore Haven, join Facebook today.

Complimentary Concert "The Legends Show"

Lehigh Acres, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1230 Taylor Ln, Lehigh Acres, FL

Complimentary Concert "The Legends Show" is on Facebook. To connect with Complimentary Concert "The Legends Show", join Facebook today.

Lehigh Fight Club

Lehigh Acres, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 55 Homestead Rd S, Lehigh Acres, FL

We will meet at the pavilion in the park right by the hill. Remember to bring your own gear.

