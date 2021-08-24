Cancel
Providence, RI

“Illuminating the Legacy of Slavery in RI”—Brown University to Host Event on Thursday

By GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team
GoLocalProv
 9 days ago

Brown University is hosting a public art demonstration, “Illuminating the Legacy of Slavery in RI" on Thursday as part of the "The Womxn Project." "As a national debate rages around 'Critical Race Theory' and whether we should take down Confederate statues, The Womxn Project is getting real about the horrors of our state’s history in order to reckon with what really happened and how we can make a difference now," said event organizers.

