“Illuminating the Legacy of Slavery in RI”—Brown University to Host Event on Thursday

Brown University is hosting a public art demonstration, “Illuminating the Legacy of Slavery in RI" on Thursday as part of the "The Womxn Project." "As a national debate rages around 'Critical Race Theory' and whether we should take down Confederate statues, The Womxn Project is getting real about the horrors of our state’s history in order to reckon with what really happened and how we can make a difference now," said event organizers.