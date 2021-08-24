Paris events coming soon
(PARIS, ID) Paris is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Paris:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM
Address: 96 South Main Street, Soda Springs, ID 83276
HAYSTAK CONCERT PLAYING @ STOCKMAN'S BAR @ 7PM WITH READYS STARR & MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED! MUST BE 21 & OLDER W/ VALID ID
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 1300 Main Street, Logan, UT 84341
KSL Classifieds is putting on the biggest garage sale Cache Valley has ever seen and everyone is invited! One day, one location!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 AM
Address: 176 W 100 S, Richmond, UT
The Cache Valley Century is a noncompetitive bicycle tour of Cache Valley in Northern Utah and Southern Idaho – choose from 35, 60, or 100 mile beautiful, breathtaking route options. The tour is...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:59 PM
Address: 1695 North, Research Park Way, North Logan, UT
The Characterization and Radiometric Calibration for Remote Sensing annual meeting provides a forum for scientists, engineers, and managers to present, discuss, and learn about calibration...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:30 AM
Address: 5 South Main Street, #Suite 101, Logan, UT 84321
How to match your sales style to your clients' personality type and close more deals.
