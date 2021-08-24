Paris events coming soon

(PARIS, ID) Paris is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Paris:

HAYSTAK W/ READYS STARR HIP HOP HICK HOP IN IDAHO MILL BILL Soda Springs, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 96 South Main Street, Soda Springs, ID 83276

HAYSTAK CONCERT PLAYING @ STOCKMAN'S BAR @ 7PM WITH READYS STARR & MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED! MUST BE 21 & OLDER W/ VALID ID

KSL Classifieds Logan Garage Sale Logan, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1300 Main Street, Logan, UT 84341

KSL Classifieds is putting on the biggest garage sale Cache Valley has ever seen and everyone is invited! One day, one location!

2021 Cache Valley Century Ride Richmond, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 AM

Address: 176 W 100 S, Richmond, UT

The Cache Valley Century is a noncompetitive bicycle tour of Cache Valley in Northern Utah and Southern Idaho – choose from 35, 60, or 100 mile beautiful, breathtaking route options. The tour is...

Conference on Characterization and Radiometric Calibration for Remote Sensing North Logan, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1695 North, Research Park Way, North Logan, UT

The Characterization and Radiometric Calibration for Remote Sensing annual meeting provides a forum for scientists, engineers, and managers to present, discuss, and learn about calibration...

Secrets of Disc Selling For Real Estate Logan, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 5 South Main Street, #Suite 101, Logan, UT 84321

How to match your sales style to your clients' personality type and close more deals.