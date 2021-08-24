Cancel
Morse, TX

Morse events coming up

Morse News Alert
 7 days ago

(MORSE, TX) Live events are coming to Morse.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Morse:

COVID-19 Vaccination

Gruver, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 601 Garrett Ave, Gruver, TX

Public COVID-19 vaccination event in partnership with Gruver ISD. Vaccines available to anyone age 12 and older. Gruver High School commons (gym entrance).

Canadian Vs. West Texas - High School Football [LIVE]

Stinnett, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 600 S Stewart Ave, Stinnett, TX

Canadian Vs. West Texas - High School Football [LIVE] game broadcast in progress 🏈📲💯➡️ www.adan18.com/hs-football.php Wildcats vs. Comanches The West Texas (Stinnett, TX) varsity football team...

Moore County Health Foundation The Harvest 2021

Dumas, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 839 N Dumas Ave, Dumas, TX

Explore all upcoming the harvest events in Dumas, Texas, find information & tickets for upcoming the harvest events happening in Dumas, Texas.

Morse, TX
