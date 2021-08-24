Cancel
Sentinel Butte, ND

Sentinel Butte events calendar

Sentinel Butte Voice
(SENTINEL BUTTE, ND) Live events are coming to Sentinel Butte.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sentinel Butte area:

Up to Your Eyes in Bill Sorensen - Sat, Aug 28, 2021

Medora, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 275 Broadway, Medora, ND

Up to Your Eyes in Bill Sorensen, Coming to the Old Town Hall Theater! Magician, comedian, and entertainer Bill Sorensen is returning to where it really started for him, the Sorensen stage at the...

MBJ-Wibaux County Fair

Wibaux, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Discover list of events happening in the Wibaux today. Explore fun activities to do in Wibaux Today

Over eaters Anonymous

Baker, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Sorry, this content is available only to the members of the VIP Club Please enter your VIP Club email address Register for VIP Club It looks like you are not a member of VIP Club yet. Please...

August Show

Medora, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Join us for our Medora, ND Cutting! Great scenery, great company, and a fun time!

Museum Mondays

Medora, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3426 Chateau Rd, Medora, ND

Join us for Museum Mondays at the Chateau SHS! New this summer, every Monday at 6:00pm (unless otherwise stated) we invite you to come over and have fun with the entire family. Each Monday night...

Sentinel Butte, ND
With Sentinel Butte Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

