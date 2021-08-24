Fort Mckavett events coming soon

(FORT MCKAVETT, TX) Fort Mckavett has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Fort Mckavett area:

CISD Staff Appreciation Luncheon Christoval, TX

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 20085 Toe Nail Trail, Christoval, TX

We would like to invite all Christoval ISD Staff members to let us serve you lunch this day. We will have a raffle for many different prizes. We hope to see you in the Annex to show you how much...

Story Walk Watercolor Junction, TX

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1927 Park Rd 73, Junction, TX

Come read an awesome story and create something to make your stay memorable !Join a Ranger at the Interpretive Trail and read along with them as they make

Sonora Excursion Sonora, TX

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

See historic Downtown Sonora, the Ice House Ranch Museum and the beautiful caverns

