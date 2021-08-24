Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Mckavett, TX

Fort Mckavett events coming soon

Posted by 
Fort Mckavett Dispatch
Fort Mckavett Dispatch
 7 days ago

(FORT MCKAVETT, TX) Fort Mckavett has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fort Mckavett area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15qmUD_0bbPPLFI00

CISD Staff Appreciation Luncheon

Christoval, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 20085 Toe Nail Trail, Christoval, TX

We would like to invite all Christoval ISD Staff members to let us serve you lunch this day. We will have a raffle for many different prizes. We hope to see you in the Annex to show you how much...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fNzaE_0bbPPLFI00

Story Walk Watercolor

Junction, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1927 Park Rd 73, Junction, TX

Come read an awesome story and create something to make your stay memorable !Join a Ranger at the Interpretive Trail and read along with them as they make

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mLw5U_0bbPPLFI00

Sonora Excursion

Sonora, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

See historic Downtown Sonora, the Ice House Ranch Museum and the beautiful caverns\n

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Fort Mckavett Dispatch

Fort Mckavett Dispatch

Fort Mckavett, TX
1
Followers
176
Post
62
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Mckavett Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sonora, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Fort Mckavett, TX
City
Christoval, TX
City
Junction, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christoval Isd Staff#Annex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy