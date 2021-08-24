Cancel
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises Over 2%; Theravance Biopharma Shares Slide

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
Midway through trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.09% to 35,368.20 while the NASDAQ rose 0.40% to 15,001.95. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.14% to 4,486.01. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 37,941,620 cases with around 629,560 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,474,770 cases and 435,110 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,583,990 COVID-19 cases with 574,840 deaths. In total, there were at least 212,639,390 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,443,760 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Benzinga

Benzinga

Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Dogecoin Headed For Over $1, Crypto Market Analyst Believes

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is headed for much higher highs, according to cryptocurrency market analyst Gianni Di Poce. What Happened: Speaking at the Benzinga Crypto Trading Festival, Di Poce — financial analyst and president at market research firm The Mercator — said that he "wouldn't be surprised to see DOGE at over a buck a coin."
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Walgreens And IBM Lead The Dow Jones

U.S. indices fell Wednesday as investors weigh COVID-19 Delta variant concerns nationwide. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) lost 0.05% to $353.89. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) fell by 0.08% to $379.95. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) fell by 0.15%...
Trafficfxempire.com

Crude Oil Prices Set For Their Biggest Monthly Loss Since October

The price of oil declined Tuesday morning in London, set to record its biggest monthly loss since October 2020. When it meets later in the week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are likely to improve production further. Following Hurricane Ida’s passage through the region this weekend,...
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Oil Stocks to Sell for September

This is certainly an odd economy. On one hand, the delta variant is a dark shadow over how long economic expansion lasts. On the other, the economy is booming and oil stocks have gone from zeros to heroes in the past year. The S&P Global Oil Index, which measures the...
Stockssmarteranalyst.com

3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

It’s tempting to just buy into big names, and trust the herd wisdom to bring market returns. And that can work – there’s no doubt that shareholders in companies like Apple or Microsoft are happy with their long-term holdings. But those stocks come with baggage, in the form of high share prices. Investors seeking an easier point of entry need to look elsewhere.
Trafficfreightwaves.com

Ida update: oil markets open higher; ALAN gives guidance

Oil markets opened higher in Sunday evening trading on the back of what appears to be almost a complete shutdown of oil production and refining in the Gulf of Mexico and the Louisiana area affected heavily by Hurricane Ida. Meanwhile, the head of the American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN), the...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Not every stock that you invest in will go on to be a big winner, but owning just a handful of stocks that deliver decades-long winning streaks can produce life-changing returns -- if you hold on patiently. Consider that Microsoft delivered a total return of roughly 26,600% over the last 30 years. Apple's performance across that stretch was even better -- a staggering return of roughly 78,400%.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Are Anaplan Shares Trading Higher Tuesday Afternoon?

Anaplan Inc (NYSE: PLAN) shares traded sharply higher in Tuesday's after-hours session following strong quarterly results and guidance. The company reported a second-quarter loss of $0.09 per share on sales of $144.3 million. Analysts on Anaplan had been expecting a loss of $0.14 per share on sales of about $134...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Zoom Shares Drop After Q2 Results; AC Immune Shares Surge

Midway through trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.01% to 35,396.15 while the NASDAQ fell 0.25% to 15,227.25. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.09% to 4,524.67. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 39,058,680 cases with around 638,840 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,768,880 cases and 438,560 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,752,280 COVID-19 cases with 579,570 deaths. In total, there were at least 217,238,050 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,511,600 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Sequential Brands Group Stock Is Trading Lower Tuesday

Sequential Brands (NASDAQ: SQBG) shares are trading lower after the company announced it commenced voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. "The company determined that, as a result of the significant debt on its corporate balance sheet, it was no longer able to...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Merck And FXI

Pete Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) and iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE: FXI) on Tuesday. Around 23,000 contracts of the December $82.50 calls in Merck have been traded in the first half of the trading...
StocksBenzinga

Why NIO's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares are trading lower after the company cut its delivery outlook from 23,000-25,000 vehicles to 22,500-23,500 vehicles amid continued uncertainty and volatility of semiconductor supply. NIO delivered 5,880 vehicles in August 2021, representing a 48.3% year-over-year growth. NIO Inc operates in China's premium electric vehicle market....
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Cathie Wood's Ark Looks To Launch New ETF Centered On 'Transparency,' Featuring Tesla, Apple

Cathie Wood’s investment management firm Ark Invest is preparing to debut a new exchange-traded fund focused on transparency, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. What Happened: Ark’s Transparency ETF will largely have exposure in tech and consumer firms such as Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) among others, as per Bloomberg.
StocksBenzinga

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In NXP Semiconductors

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw spoke about unusually high options activity in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) on Tuesday. Its put options volume was three times the average daily put volume and one of the largest trades of the day was in the October $210/$220 collars. Somebody bought 350 contracts of the October $210 puts and sold 350 contracts of the October $220 calls. The total cost for the trade was $3.90. The trade could be a hedge for a long position and it offers protection below $206.10 or 4.2% below the closing price on Tuesday.
Trafficfxempire.com

Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Looking Ready for Break Out

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Friday to pierce the 50 day EMA but has not been able to hang onto that move for an extended run. This is probably due to the fact that it was Friday, and at this point time it looks as if the market will continue to favor the oil markets going higher, as we have seen so much in the way of upward pressure. Quite frankly, Jerome Powell did suggest that tapering could come later this year, but he also made it clear that interest rate hikes are nowhere near ready to happen, and therefore I think the market basically celebrated by selling the US dollar.
StocksStreet.Com

CrowdStrike Analysts Lift Price Targets; Stock Slips

Several analysts raised their price targets for CrowdStrike (CRWD) - Get CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Class A Report Wednesday after the cybersecurity company beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations. Shares of the Sunnyvale, Calif., company were down 3% to $272.40 at last check. CrowdStrike reported earnings of 11 cents a share,...

