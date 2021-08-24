Cancel
Wallace, KS

Live events coming up in Wallace

Wallace Dispatch
Wallace Dispatch
 7 days ago

(WALLACE, KS) Wallace has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wallace area:

Town Hall Meeting Aug 25

Leoti, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Town Hall Meeting Aug 25 is on Facebook. To connect with Town Hall Meeting Aug 25, join Facebook today.

Cochran Farm Supply Auction Services

Sharon Springs, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

See All Farm Equipment For Sale near you By Cochran Farm Supply Auction Services , 67733. (785) 899-0096

Lot # 5872 - NOBLE 3X5

Sharon Springs, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Noble 3x5 sweep with Richardson pickers. Unit is complete but has not been used in years. Selling for the John Fixsen Estate southwest of Wallace Ks. Call us at 785_899_0096 for details. Please...

Lot # 9103 - EVERSMAN PTD

Sharon Springs, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Eversman pull type ditcher. Unit is complete with no cylinder. No load out assistance available. Selling for the John Fixsen Estate southwest of Wallace Ks. Call us at 785_899_0096 for details...

EVERSMAN PTD For Sale In Kansas

Sharon Springs, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Browse our inventory of new and used EVERSMAN PTD For Sale In Kansas at TractorHouse.com. Page 1 of 1.

ABOUT

With Wallace Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

