Gateway, CO

Live events coming up in Gateway

Gateway News Watch
 7 days ago

(GATEWAY, CO) Gateway is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gateway:

Arches, Capitol Reef, Canyonlands NPs, with moderate hikes

Moab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 5 miles north on US 191, Moab, UT 84532

On this long weekend we will hike three fabulous sites:..

Regular Moab City Planning Commission Meeting

Moab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 217 E Center St, Moab, UT

City of Moab 217 E Center Street Moab, UT 84532 Admin Office: 435-259-5121 Fax: 435-259-4135 Treasurer: 435-259-5123 Planning: 435-259-5129 Recorder: 435-259-2683

Moab Music Festival 2021

Moab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Event Dates August 30-September 16, 2021 Event name Moab, Utah in Moab http://www.moabmusicfest.org Classical chamber music is showcased in the last of August and first week of September for 12...

Moab Youth Carnival

Moab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 111 East 100 North, Moab, UT 84532

Join us for an evening of food, activities and prizes! Learn about Seekhaven's youth & family programs and how you can get involved.

GROUNDED Retreat | Moab, Utah

Moab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: Arches National Park, Moab, UT 84532

A primal living experience, connecting you back with your body temple, food as fuel, your tribe & the sacred land of Moab.

With Gateway News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

