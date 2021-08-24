Live events on the horizon in Auburn

(AUBURN, WV) Auburn is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Auburn:

Branch Management School Series Roanoke, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 940 Resort Dr, Roanoke, WV

More than ever before, today’s the branch management team is faced with a multitude of challenges and opportunities. Successful banks have branch leaders who are focused on motivating and engaging...

Couples Golf Roanoke, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 940 Resort Dr, Roanoke, WV

Take date night to the fairway! Join us at the Palmer course for couples golf on Sundays in August starting at 4pm. Admission includes 9-Holes, 1 on course drink, and weekly prizes. Non-Members...

Doggie Dip at the Lewis County Pool Weston, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 257 Smith Run Rd, Weston, WV

Bring your dogs out for a day in the pool. All entrance proceeds will fund Veterinary care for animals at the Lewis-Upshur Animal Control. We will also be accepting donations for much needed items...

Sips and Tips Roanoke, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 149 State Park Trail, Roanoke, WV

oin us at the Palmer Course for Sips and Tips with assistant golf pro Caitlyn Strum. This Ladies only golf clinic includes the hour instruction session, a sleeve of golf balls, and 1 drink of the...

Haymond House Ghost Hunt Sutton, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Our Ghost Hunts at the Haymond House located in downtown Sutton, West Virginia are not for the faint of heart. About this event Our Ghost Hunts at the Haymond House located in downtown Sutton...