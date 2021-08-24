Onslow calendar: Coming events

(ONSLOW, IA) Live events are coming to Onslow.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Onslow area:

Fall Craft Night with HomeSpin at Kirkwood- Monticello! Monticello, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 220 Welter Drive, Monticello, IA

It's time for Fall crafts! Choose from the options shown (click on Discussions or reply on the Recent Posts section) and come get creative! Cost is $25 (paid to Kirkwood) plus $10 materials fee...

Battle of the Bars Bragging Rights Competetion Center Junction, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 513 Main St, Center Junction, IA

Battle of the Bars will be a fun filled day of Tug-O-War, Kickball and Corn-Hole competitions. Play for bragging rights for your local watering hole, and winner takes all cash prizes! Get your...

Dirty Ernie's Side-by-Side/UTV Ride Cascade, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 231-233 1st Ave W, Cascade, IA

Stop into Two Gingers' the afternoon of Sunday, August 29, to participate in Dirty Ernie's side-by-side/utv ride to raise funds for @rideforthekids and @uichildrens. We're the last stop before the...

Author Linda McCann Monticello, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 205 E Grand St, Monticello, IA

Join us as Linda speaks about her book, Prisoners of War in Iowa. While researching for her book she was able to speak with Iowans who worked or knew the POWs & shares their memories. Iowa had...

Eastern Iowa Prohibition History Night Cascade, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 201 1st Ave W, Cascade, IA

Prohibition was an extremely interesting time! The sale of alcohol was banned from 1920-1933 and Iowans weren't immune to the craziness it caused. Easter Iowans made their own liquor and...