Nixon, NV

What’s up Nixon: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Nixon Digest
 7 days ago

(NIXON, NV) Nixon is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Nixon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ap0bE_0bbPOy3E00

#Sat. #Nights - 8 pm to 11:59 pm - #KARAOKE with T J at #Silver #Moon #Bar

Sun Valley, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 5465 Sun Valley Blvd, Sun Valley, NV

#Saturday #Nights - 8:00 pm to 11:59 pm - #KARAOKE with #T #J at #Silver #Moon #Bar - 5465 Sun Valley Blvd, Sun Valley, Nevada 89433 About this event Click Below For #Datails - #Click On #GOING or...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uUWrO_0bbPOy3E00

August Book Club: Whole Brain Living

Sun Valley, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 130 W Gepford Pkwy, Sun Valley, NV

This month we are reading Whole Brain Living: The Anatomy of Choice and the Four Characters that Drive our Life by Jill Bolte Taylor. Here is a link to her Ted talk from her earlier work "My...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N9Pis_0bbPOy3E00

2021 Pirate's Treasure Chase 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home.Save $5

Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Reno, NV 89510

Did you know that International Talk Like a Pirate Day takes place on September 19th!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zKU3y_0bbPOy3E00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Fernley, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Femley, NV 89408

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24fxo5_0bbPOy3E00

Sidewalk Talk - Reno/Sparks, Nevada

Sparks, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 300 Howard Dr, Sparks, NV 89434

Come out and lend your ears to offer FREE listening to our community. At Sidewalk Talk, our mission is to nurture human connection by teachi

Comments / 0

 

Nixon Digest

Nixon, NV
With Nixon Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

