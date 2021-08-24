Cancel
Willow Creek, MT

Live events Willow Creek — what’s coming up

Willow Creek Journal
Willow Creek Journal
 7 days ago

(WILLOW CREEK, MT) Live events are coming to Willow Creek.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Willow Creek:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SCdZG_0bbPOwHm00

Evening in Science - 20th Anniversary of the Science Center

Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2500 Springhill Road, Bozeman, MT 59718

An adult science fair featuring innovative science and technology during a festive evening to benefit the Montana Science Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Hdqp_0bbPOwHm00

Open Mic Night

Manhattan, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 218 E Main St, Manhattan, MT

We are starting a musical open mic night, Legion on the Lawn, at the Manhattan American Legion. It starts at 6pm and the dates are as follows: June 2 June 16 June 30 July 14 July 28 August 11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KXuof_0bbPOwHm00

Three Forks Farmers Market

Three Forks, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Located at the John Q. Adams Railroad Park – grassy area near Historical Society Depot Main Street Three Forks, Montana Three Forks Farmers Market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w4UfG_0bbPOwHm00

August 24th, 2021 - ServSafe Certified Food Protection Manager Course!

Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 6139 E VALLEY CENTER RD, BOZEMAN, MT 59718

ServSafe Manager Course at The C'mon Inn in Bozeman. The course will be on August 24th, 2021 from 9:00am - 5:30pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dgXZ3_0bbPOwHm00

Tom Noonan & UPT

Three Forks, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1680 3 Forks Airport Rd, Three Forks, MT

List of DZONE Skydiving upcoming events. Workshops Events by DZONE Skydiving. Events - Tom Noonan & UPT, Montana USPA Safety Day, Coach Rating Course.

Willow Creek Journal

Willow Creek Journal

Willow Creek, MT
