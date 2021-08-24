Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elk Creek, NE

Elk Creek events coming soon

Posted by 
Elk Creek Post
Elk Creek Post
 7 days ago

(ELK CREEK, NE) Elk Creek is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Elk Creek area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QtaBd_0bbPOvP300

Germanfest

Syracuse, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 198 Plum St, Syracuse, NE

Last Full Weekend - Parade, Sat. 12 noon, ethnic festival with food, beer garden, live entertainment, German dancers, singers, volkwaalk, crafts, heritage demonstrations, handmade quilt raffle and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Tm4q_0bbPOvP300

Oliver 6 Bottom Plow

Liberty, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

John Deere 2 Bottom Plow, 15” Front Tires, 14” Rear Tires, Pin Hitch, 2 Wave Coulters

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bla2m_0bbPOvP300

William Ferguson, Tenor

Brownville, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 126 Atlantic St, Brownville, NE

American tenor William Ferguson is a versatile artist whose repertoire ranges from early baroque to contemporary music and musical theatre. the program will span several languages and genres—from...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oV9Dk_0bbPOvP300

SPACE RIDE: 1 Tag - 4 Standorte

Barneston, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: Havellandstraße 6-14, 68309 Mannheim

Erkundet unsere Satelliten und tauscht Euch mit der Community aus. Wir nehmen Euch 1 Tag mit ins Coworking Universum. Let's ride!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A5WQb_0bbPOvP300

St. Joseph’s Table

Auburn, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1101 J St, Auburn, NE

Hosted by Catholic Social Services and St. Joseph Tabernacle. Open to everyone, no cost or donation requested.\n

Learn More

Comments / 0

Elk Creek Post

Elk Creek Post

Elk Creek, NE
8
Followers
198
Post
457
Views
ABOUT

With Elk Creek Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brownville, NE
City
Syracuse, NE
Syracuse, NE
Government
City
Elk Creek, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Auburn, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Beer Garden#Ne Rrb#German#Ne American#Mannheim Erkundet Unsere#Ne Hosted#Catholic Social Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy