Piñon, NM

Events on the Pinon calendar

Piñon Journal
Piñon Journal
 7 days ago

(PINON, NM) Live events are lining up on the Pinon calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pinon area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tUxf7_0bbPOuWK00

Mystery Author Amy M. Bennett

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Author book talk and signing with Amy M. Bennett. Amy is the author of the Blackhorse Campground Mystery Series and is currently celebrating publication of the seventh novel in the series, On a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vUBbT_0bbPOuWK00

Alamogordo Alameda Park Farmers' Market

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1523-1599 N White Sands Blvd, Alamogordo, NM

Season: Summer Market Hours:June 5 - October 2021 Saturdays, 8am - 10amLocation:North end of Alameda Park, next to the Toy Train Depot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EwveS_0bbPOuWK00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Alamogordo, NM 88310

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DOOrY_0bbPOuWK00

Bri Bagwell

Mayhill, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 105 Camp Tall Pines Road, Mayhill, NM 88339

Camp of the Tall Pines is proud to present Bri Bagwell in Concert September 11, 2021! Doors open at 6 p.m. Concert starts at 7 p.m.

