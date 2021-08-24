Coming soon: Stanley events

(STANLEY, ID) Live events are lining up on the Stanley calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stanley:

Sawtooth Wilderness Meetup Stanley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Join the Gannett team as we tackle the Sawtooth Wilderness Loop.

Pesky Grape Seeds Stanley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 401 Redfish Lodge Rd, Stanley, ID

Free live music on the lawn at Redfish Lake Lodge. Bring a blanket or chairs.

Visitation Challis, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 531 Hwy 93 S, Challis, ID

Here is William Wallace James’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of William Wallace James of Challis, Idaho, who passed...

Grateful for the Sawtooths Stanley, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Address: 620 Ace Of Diamonds Boulevard, Stanley, ID 83278

Grateful for the Sawtooths Flashback with the regions best Grateful Dead tribute band live two nights at the Kasino Club in Stanley Idaho.