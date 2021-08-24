Rock River events coming up

(ROCK RIVER, WY) Rock River has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rock River:

Casey Donahew Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 108 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY 82070

Casey Donahew Band live at the Cowboy Saloon Saturday, August 28th, 2021

Wyoming Skies Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: N 16th St &, E Gibbon St, Laramie, WY

Wyoming Skies All programs are approximately an hour in length. Doors open ~15 minutes ahead of the show time. Seating is first-come first serve outside of designated ADA/wheelchair seating...

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Laramie Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Laramie, WY 82073

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

Chalk N' Cheese Fundraiser for Relative Theatrics Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 209 S. 2nd st, Laramie, WY 82070

Join Relative Theatrics for a fundraising event at Chalk N' Cheese on Thursday August 26th from 5:30-7pm.

RIDING BICYCLES IN THE RAIN by Erin Considine Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 710 E garfield suite 110, Laramie, WY 82070

A partnership with Laramie Interfaith; Directed by Andrew Thornton; Featuring Justen Glover, Darin Hill, Kim Lockhart, Alison Quaggin Harkin