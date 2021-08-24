Cancel
Rock River, WY

Rock River events coming up

Posted by 
Rock River Today
Rock River Today
 7 days ago

(ROCK RIVER, WY) Rock River has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rock River:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02jr0P_0bbPOedw00

Casey Donahew

Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 108 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY 82070

Casey Donahew Band live at the Cowboy Saloon Saturday, August 28th, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30d4X9_0bbPOedw00

Wyoming Skies

Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: N 16th St &, E Gibbon St, Laramie, WY

Wyoming Skies All programs are approximately an hour in length. Doors open ~15 minutes ahead of the show time. Seating is first-come first serve outside of designated ADA/wheelchair seating...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NftKe_0bbPOedw00

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Laramie

Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Laramie, WY 82073

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NiI7R_0bbPOedw00

Chalk N' Cheese Fundraiser for Relative Theatrics

Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 209 S. 2nd st, Laramie, WY 82070

Join Relative Theatrics for a fundraising event at Chalk N' Cheese on Thursday August 26th from 5:30-7pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eWxUz_0bbPOedw00

RIDING BICYCLES IN THE RAIN by Erin Considine

Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 710 E garfield suite 110, Laramie, WY 82070

A partnership with Laramie Interfaith; Directed by Andrew Thornton; Featuring Justen Glover, Darin Hill, Kim Lockhart, Alison Quaggin Harkin

Rock River Today

Rock River Today

Rock River, WY
ABOUT

With Rock River Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

