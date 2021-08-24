Cancel
Buckhorn, NM

Events on the Buckhorn calendar

Buckhorn Times
Buckhorn Times
 7 days ago

(BUCKHORN, NM) Buckhorn has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Buckhorn:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t1YSA_0bbPObzl00

Art Roadshow Dinner / Reception — Silver City Art Association

Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 60 Bear Mountain Ranch Rd, Silver City, NM

Dinner/Reception August 26th, 6pm Bear Mountain Lodge is hosting a wonderful "Art Roadshow.” Linda Nader, the ‘Art Doctor,’ is coming from Santa Fe to deliver the restored painting of Bonnie...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44V3ka_0bbPObzl00

Glow-in-the-Dark Pool Party

Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1000 W College Ave, Silver City, NM

Loading Map.... Swimming Pool1000 W. College Avenue - Silver CityEvents 32.77683336970912 -108.2851051206543 Date/Time Date(s) - 08/25/20217:00 pm - 9:00 pm Location Swimming Pool Categories...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lDymV_0bbPObzl00

Grant County Special Meeting – August 24, 2021

Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1400 Highway 180 East, Silver City, NM

The Grant County Board of Commissioners will convene in a Special Meeting on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 9:00 am. The meeting will take place in the Commission Meeting Room at the Grant County...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z22RQ_0bbPObzl00

Silver City Pickamania!

Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1201 N Pope St, Silver City, NM

Pickamania! is a joyous celebration of American music: bluegrass, folk, Americana, roots and more, and its the perfect summer bookend to balance the amazing Silver City Blues Fest in May. Come up...

Learn More

More Love Letters

Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1000 W College Ave, Silver City, NM

Come up to the Life Lounge anytime between 10 am and 3 pm on Wednesday, August 25 to learn more about the More Love Letters initiative and write a letter to someone in need of some love!

Learn More

With Buckhorn Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

