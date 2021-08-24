Events on the Buckhorn calendar

(BUCKHORN, NM) Buckhorn has a full slate of live events coming up.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Buckhorn:

Art Roadshow Dinner / Reception — Silver City Art Association Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 60 Bear Mountain Ranch Rd, Silver City, NM

Dinner/Reception August 26th, 6pm Bear Mountain Lodge is hosting a wonderful "Art Roadshow.” Linda Nader, the ‘Art Doctor,’ is coming from Santa Fe to deliver the restored painting of Bonnie...

Glow-in-the-Dark Pool Party Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1000 W College Ave, Silver City, NM

Loading Map.... Swimming Pool1000 W. College Avenue - Silver CityEvents 32.77683336970912 -108.2851051206543 Date/Time Date(s) - 08/25/20217:00 pm - 9:00 pm Location Swimming Pool Categories...

Grant County Special Meeting – August 24, 2021 Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1400 Highway 180 East, Silver City, NM

The Grant County Board of Commissioners will convene in a Special Meeting on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 9:00 am. The meeting will take place in the Commission Meeting Room at the Grant County...

Silver City Pickamania! Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1201 N Pope St, Silver City, NM

Pickamania! is a joyous celebration of American music: bluegrass, folk, Americana, roots and more, and its the perfect summer bookend to balance the amazing Silver City Blues Fest in May. Come up...

More Love Letters Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1000 W College Ave, Silver City, NM

Come up to the Life Lounge anytime between 10 am and 3 pm on Wednesday, August 25 to learn more about the More Love Letters initiative and write a letter to someone in need of some love!