Ruby Valley calendar: Coming events
(RUBY VALLEY, NV) Live events are coming to Ruby Valley.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ruby Valley:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Elko, NV 89801
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Address: 925 Lamoille Hwy, Lamoille, NV 89828
Raven Management Workshop and Forum, Hosted by the Nevada Department of Wildlife
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 PM
Address: 442 Idaho Street, Elko, NV 89801
Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Elko! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 1500 College Parkway, Elko, NV 89801
Participants will learn how to effectively facilitate learning through play.
