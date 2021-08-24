Ruby Valley calendar: Coming events

(RUBY VALLEY, NV) Live events are coming to Ruby Valley.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ruby Valley:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Elko, NV 89801

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Raven Management Workshop and Forum Lamoille, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 925 Lamoille Hwy, Lamoille, NV 89828

Raven Management Workshop and Forum, Hosted by the Nevada Department of Wildlife

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 442 Idaho Street, Elko, NV 89801

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Elko! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Circulating and Teaching Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1500 College Parkway, Elko, NV 89801

Participants will learn how to effectively facilitate learning through play.