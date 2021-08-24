Cancel
Petrolia, CA

Petrolia events calendar

Petrolia Journal
 7 days ago

(PETROLIA, CA) Petrolia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Petrolia:

Hops In Humboldt Beer Festival

Fortuna, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 9 Park St, Fortuna, CA

18th Annual Hops in Humboldt features the best breweries from across the country. For one price, you can try unlimited samples of hundreds of different micro-brews, listen to live bands as they...

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Eureka

Eureka, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT90, Eureka, CA 95501

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

Fortuna Farmers Market

Fortuna, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 698 8th St, Fortuna, CA

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 1 - October 26, 2021Tuesdays: 3:00pm - 6:00pm Location:10th and Main Streets

GrowDozer Challenge Award Ceremony with Mr. Vegas & Charly Black

Redway, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Address: 59 Rusk Lane, Redway, CA 95560

Join us to discover which Grower expressed Ice Cream Cake to its full genetic potential, and who will take home the customized Ford F-450!

Northern Nights Music Festival 2022

Piercy, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 83950 Road 442 E, Piercy, CA 95587

Returning for our 8th year, and with it, our most exciting, diverse, and remarkable lineup the festival has ever celebrated!

ABOUT

With Petrolia Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

