Petrolia events calendar

(PETROLIA, CA) Petrolia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Petrolia:

Hops In Humboldt Beer Festival Fortuna, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 9 Park St, Fortuna, CA

18th Annual Hops in Humboldt features the best breweries from across the country. For one price, you can try unlimited samples of hundreds of different micro-brews, listen to live bands as they...

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Eureka Eureka, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT90, Eureka, CA 95501

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

Fortuna Farmers Market Fortuna, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 698 8th St, Fortuna, CA

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 1 - October 26, 2021Tuesdays: 3:00pm - 6:00pm Location:10th and Main Streets

GrowDozer Challenge Award Ceremony with Mr. Vegas & Charly Black Redway, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Address: 59 Rusk Lane, Redway, CA 95560

Join us to discover which Grower expressed Ice Cream Cake to its full genetic potential, and who will take home the customized Ford F-450!

Northern Nights Music Festival 2022 Piercy, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 83950 Road 442 E, Piercy, CA 95587

Returning for our 8th year, and with it, our most exciting, diverse, and remarkable lineup the festival has ever celebrated!