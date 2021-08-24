Mooreton calendar: Events coming up
(MOORETON, ND) Live events are coming to Mooreton.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mooreton:
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 17355 County Road 4, Colfax, ND 58018
Come and enjoy six delicious Chef’s Table appetizers and six samples of Dakota Vines wines.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:15 PM
Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Wahpeton, ND 58076
Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 101 Main Ave, Colfax, ND
Let's hike along Monarch Way and hope to see Monarch butterflies or their offspring. We will be joined by Chyna as our interpreter, a Graduate research Assistant (PhD candidate) at NDSU. She...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 17355 County Road 4, Colfax, ND 58018
Teams of 4-6 race against the clock to solve puzzles in a challenging mystery game.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 205 7th St N, Breckenridge, MN
Explore the great outdoors through the lens of Bruce Fingerson’s camera in a photography exhibit at the Breckenridge Public Library. The Exhibit will be on display July 28th through the end of...
