Mooreton, ND

Mooreton calendar: Events coming up

Mooreton Dispatch
 7 days ago

(MOORETON, ND) Live events are coming to Mooreton.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mooreton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25AReC_0bbPOL4F00

Appetizers and Wine Pairing

Colfax, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 17355 County Road 4, Colfax, ND 58018

Come and enjoy six delicious Chef’s Table appetizers and six samples of Dakota Vines wines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Npfyv_0bbPOL4F00

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Wahpeton

Wahpeton, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Wahpeton, ND 58076

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dBcbg_0bbPOL4F00

Monarch Way Hike

Colfax, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 101 Main Ave, Colfax, ND

Let's hike along Monarch Way and hope to see Monarch butterflies or their offspring. We will be joined by Chyna as our interpreter, a Graduate research Assistant (PhD candidate) at NDSU. She...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jHBje_0bbPOL4F00

Dakota Vines’ Finders Seekers Mystery Game Night

Colfax, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 17355 County Road 4, Colfax, ND 58018

Teams of 4-6 race against the clock to solve puzzles in a challenging mystery game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j2zCC_0bbPOL4F00

From National Parks, to State Parks, and my own Backyard with Photographer Bruce Fingerson

Breckenridge, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 205 7th St N, Breckenridge, MN

Explore the great outdoors through the lens of Bruce Fingerson’s camera in a photography exhibit at the Breckenridge Public Library. The Exhibit will be on display July 28th through the end of...

Comments / 0

Mooreton, ND
With Mooreton Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

