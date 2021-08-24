Delmita calendar: Events coming up

(DELMITA, TX) Live events are coming to Delmita.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Delmita:

HELL’N HEELS Class (For Everyone) Mcallen, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 5401 N 10th St #215, McAllen, 78504

Heels foundation and choreography class in the RGV. Established in 2017 emphasizing on self love and confidence in a Judgement Free Zone.

Retiro de Sanidad y Liberacion Edinburg, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 5634 Roman Cir, Edinburg, TX

?¿Estás listo?? ?28 de agosto, 2021? ⏰8:00 am - 5:00 pm⏰ ?5634 Roman Circle, Edinburg, Texas 78542? ?desayuno y comida incluida? ✉️Estás invitado a un evento SIN COSTO que cambiará tu vida y tu...

The Knot Wedding, Fall Edition Edinburg, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 4219 Rio Grande Road, Edinburg, TX 78541

We invite you to be a part of a unique Bridal Expo! Join us at a "FAKE WEDDING" and meet RGV top vendors!

DE MÁSK US-Conference for Women Mcallen, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 2109 West Nolana Avenue, McAllen, TX 78504

Many have been living through life merely existing and living a life that can be easily be replicated by hitting “repeat”. Why?

Business Branding Strategies Edinburg, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1407 E Freddy Gonzalez Dr Suite 1.200, Edinburg, TX

REGISTRATION LINK: https://utsa.ecenterdirect.com/events/33007 WEBINAR DESCRIPTION: Do you have a brand strategy for your existing business? A brand strategy is a long-term plan on what you want...