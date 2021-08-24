Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delmita, TX

Delmita calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Delmita Daily
Delmita Daily
 7 days ago

(DELMITA, TX) Live events are coming to Delmita.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Delmita:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QRwGb_0bbPOKBW00

HELL’N HEELS Class (For Everyone)

Mcallen, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 5401 N 10th St #215, McAllen, 78504

Heels foundation and choreography class in the RGV. Established in 2017 emphasizing on self love and confidence in a Judgement Free Zone.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pJmcS_0bbPOKBW00

Retiro de Sanidad y Liberacion

Edinburg, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 5634 Roman Cir, Edinburg, TX

?¿Estás listo?? ?28 de agosto, 2021? ⏰8:00 am - 5:00 pm⏰ ?5634 Roman Circle, Edinburg, Texas 78542? ?desayuno y comida incluida? ✉️Estás invitado a un evento SIN COSTO que cambiará tu vida y tu...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HV9bX_0bbPOKBW00

The Knot Wedding, Fall Edition

Edinburg, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 4219 Rio Grande Road, Edinburg, TX 78541

We invite you to be a part of a unique Bridal Expo! Join us at a "FAKE WEDDING" and meet RGV top vendors!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l4ti1_0bbPOKBW00

DE MÁSK US-Conference for Women

Mcallen, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 2109 West Nolana Avenue, McAllen, TX 78504

Many have been living through life merely existing and living a life that can be easily be replicated by hitting “repeat”. Why?

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2szzvL_0bbPOKBW00

Business Branding Strategies

Edinburg, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1407 E Freddy Gonzalez Dr Suite 1.200, Edinburg, TX

REGISTRATION LINK: https://utsa.ecenterdirect.com/events/33007 WEBINAR DESCRIPTION: Do you have a brand strategy for your existing business? A brand strategy is a long-term plan on what you want...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Delmita Daily

Delmita Daily

Delmita, TX
16
Followers
210
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Delmita Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Delmita, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Edinburg, TX
Edinburg, TX
Government
City
Mcallen, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#78504 Heels#Un
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy