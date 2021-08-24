Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Navajo Dam, NM

Navajo Dam calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Navajo Dam Updates
Navajo Dam Updates
 7 days ago

(NAVAJO DAM, NM) Navajo Dam has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Navajo Dam area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20lIKC_0bbPOJIn00

Service for John Grant Kugle

Bayfield, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 41743 US-160, Bayfield, CO

View John Grant Kugle's obituary, send flowers and sign the guestbook.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q8Fnd_0bbPOJIn00

CoCoRaHS Weather Volunteer Training

Aztec, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 209 S Oliver Dr, Aztec, NM

What is CoCoRaHS? The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, is a non-profit, community based, network of volunteers who measure and report rain, hail and snow in their backyards...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mt3cW_0bbPOJIn00

Wednesday Discipleship Groups

Aztec, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 700 Navajo Ave, Aztec, NM

Discipleship groups are a great place to see your faith become more mature. They’re a great place to become disciple-makers, and they’re a great place to be held accountable by other godly members...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gotzw_0bbPOJIn00

La Plata County Farm Bureau Annual Meeting

Durango, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1867 Colorado 172, Durango, CO 81303

"Telling Our Story" is important, but telling it well is critical. We hope you'll join us!

Learn More

GriefShare

Aztec, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 700 Navajo Ave, Aztec, NM

GriefShare Sunday evenings, 5:00 - 7:00 pm Led by Charda Sanders GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of life’s most difficult experiences. You...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Navajo Dam Updates

Navajo Dam Updates

Navajo Dam, NM
29
Followers
177
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Navajo Dam Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aztec, NM
City
Navajo Dam, NM
City
Navajo, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Volunteers#Durango
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln events coming soon

1. Nebraska Innovation Studio Grand Reopening; 2. Lincoln Princess Party; 3. 5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-LNE; 4. 2021 Good Life Halfsy | Massage Therapists; 5. Lighthouse's 30th-ish Anniversary Gala;
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Oakland events coming up

1. 8/22 Reverence Yoga; 2. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 3. oakland ecstatic dance 4 queers; 4. Moving from Pain to Purpose;The Journey from Violence to Victory!; 5. 8th Grade Welcome Back to School Picnic;
Clinton County, IAClinton Herald

Today's events

— Clinton County Conservation begins the Lower Wapsi River Clean-up Project at Walnut Grove Park on the north edge of Toronto. The clean-up will return to where County Conservation started 15 years ago, with Sherman Park as the headquarters. County Conservation will clean up between Massilon Park and Sherman Park on the Wapsi. Clean-up continues Aug. 21-22. For more info and sign-up email coordinator@lwrcp.org.
Wheatland, WYwyomingnewsnow.tv

BLM hosts three wild horse adoptions in September

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The Bureau of Land Management will hold three wild horse and burro adoption events in September. Sept. 3, Wheatland Off-Range Corral: approximately 30 untrained wild horses and burros will be available at the corral’s monthly public adoption. The gates open at 8 a.m. and horses and burros will be adopted on a first come, first served basis with the event scheduled to end at 3 p.m. The facility is located at 1005 North Wheatland Highway in Wheatland, Wyo.
Palisade, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Palisade Plunge Allows Mountain Bikers To Ride From Top Of Grand Mesa To Downtown Palisade

PALISADE, Colo. (CBS4) – The Town of Palisade and its partners recently celebrated the opening of the Palisade Plunge, a singletrack trail that starts at more than 10,700 feet at the top of the Grand Mesa then plunges down 6,000 feet to Palisade, which has an altitude of 4,700 feet. “The Palisade Plunge Trail is a unique and unforgettable trail experience, providing access to remote public lands while traversing stunning alpine to high desert terrain,” said Scott Winans in a news release. Winans is the President of the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association and member of the ORC Leadership Council. The 32...
Festivalpullmanradio.com

National Lentil Festival Events This Week In Pullman

The National Lentil Festival in Pullman is hosting several events this week. The traditional Lentil Fest will not be held again this year because of the pandemic. Events include Music on Main tonight through Thursday night in the Pine Street Plaza downtown. There is a concert in Reaney Park on Wednesday night. A virtual Taste T Lentil 5K Fun Run starts Friday along with sports tournaments on Saturday. The Pullman Depot Heritage Center’s Depot Days honoring the late Pullman icon ken Vogel runs Friday and Saturday.
Powell, TNWBIR

Community gathers in Powell for fun-filled day at Powell Station Celebration

POWELL, Tenn. — Usually, community events feature small competitions with small attractions so families can stop by and have some fun together. The 2021 Powell Station Celebration was not like many other community events. Organizers said it was the largest event ever organized by the Powell Business & Professional Association....

Comments / 0

Community Policy