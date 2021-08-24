Navajo Dam calendar: Events coming up

(NAVAJO DAM, NM) Navajo Dam has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Navajo Dam area:

Service for John Grant Kugle Bayfield, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 41743 US-160, Bayfield, CO

View John Grant Kugle's obituary, send flowers and sign the guestbook.

CoCoRaHS Weather Volunteer Training Aztec, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 209 S Oliver Dr, Aztec, NM

What is CoCoRaHS? The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, is a non-profit, community based, network of volunteers who measure and report rain, hail and snow in their backyards...

Wednesday Discipleship Groups Aztec, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 700 Navajo Ave, Aztec, NM

Discipleship groups are a great place to see your faith become more mature. They’re a great place to become disciple-makers, and they’re a great place to be held accountable by other godly members...

La Plata County Farm Bureau Annual Meeting Durango, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1867 Colorado 172, Durango, CO 81303

"Telling Our Story" is important, but telling it well is critical. We hope you'll join us!

GriefShare Aztec, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 700 Navajo Ave, Aztec, NM

GriefShare Sunday evenings, 5:00 - 7:00 pm Led by Charda Sanders GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of life’s most difficult experiences. You...