Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sharon Grove, KY

Sharon Grove events coming soon

Posted by 
Sharon Grove Today
Sharon Grove Today
 7 days ago

(SHARON GROVE, KY) Live events are coming to Sharon Grove.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sharon Grove:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l2AC2_0bbPOIQ400

NRA Certified Rifle Instructor

Russellville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 248 W Valley Dr, Russellville, KY

Kentucky conceal carry CCDW classes and firearms training courses taught by DOCJT Trainers and Instructors and NRA Certified Instructors in Russellville, Kentucky, Logan County.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07qbZD_0bbPOIQ400

5th Annual Farm to Table Dinner

Hopkinsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 110 West 9th Street, Hopkinsville, KY 42240

Enjoy a locally sourced & prepared 4-course meal near sunset under the Farmers Market pavilion, with adult beverages available for purchase.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mk4wl_0bbPOIQ400

Coco melon and friends sing along

Hopkinsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1202 South Virginia Street, 270-839-3718, Hopkinsville, KY 42240

Coco melon and friends sing along Special guest and many giveaways

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vrG8F_0bbPOIQ400

#FreeKitMartin Reception Hosted by NCFMC

Hopkinsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 210 Richard Mills Drive, Hopkinsville, KY 42240

A special reception for supporters of Kit Martin (tickets required)

Learn More

NRA Defensive Pistol

Russellville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 248 W Valley Dr, Russellville, KY

Kentucky conceal carry CCDW classes and firearms training courses taught by DOCJT Trainers and Instructors and NRA Certified Instructors in Russellville, Kentucky, Logan County.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Sharon Grove Today

Sharon Grove Today

Sharon Grove, KY
42
Followers
210
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sharon Grove Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Hopkinsville, KY
City
Russellville, KY
City
Sharon Grove, KY
County
Logan County, KY
City
Mills, KY
Logan County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Ccdw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy