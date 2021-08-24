Sharon Grove events coming soon

(SHARON GROVE, KY) Live events are coming to Sharon Grove.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sharon Grove:

NRA Certified Rifle Instructor Russellville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 248 W Valley Dr, Russellville, KY

Kentucky conceal carry CCDW classes and firearms training courses taught by DOCJT Trainers and Instructors and NRA Certified Instructors in Russellville, Kentucky, Logan County.

5th Annual Farm to Table Dinner Hopkinsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 110 West 9th Street, Hopkinsville, KY 42240

Enjoy a locally sourced & prepared 4-course meal near sunset under the Farmers Market pavilion, with adult beverages available for purchase.

Coco melon and friends sing along Hopkinsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1202 South Virginia Street, 270-839-3718, Hopkinsville, KY 42240

Coco melon and friends sing along Special guest and many giveaways

#FreeKitMartin Reception Hosted by NCFMC Hopkinsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 210 Richard Mills Drive, Hopkinsville, KY 42240

A special reception for supporters of Kit Martin (tickets required)

NRA Defensive Pistol Russellville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 248 W Valley Dr, Russellville, KY

